Mayors for Economic Growth: integration centre, photovoltaic system and vehicles – how Moldovan municipalities use grants from EU programme

The EU-UNDP Response and Renewal Grants Programme of Mayors for Economic Growth initiative has reported on how the five Moldovan municipalities that recently won a competition aimed at supporting communities hosting refugees from Ukraine will use the grants.

In total, five localities will benefit from grants worth a total of €355,000: Cărpineni, Volintiri, Copceac, Cimișlia, and Drochia. The funds allocated by the EU will contribute to improving local infrastructure and socio-economic integration of refugees from Ukraine settled in these localities. These initiatives will be implemented in 2023.

Volintiri will create a workspace for entrepreneurs, as well as an accommodation space for refugees.

Cărpineni’s authorities will create an integration centre, which will ensure the professional re-profiling of employable refugees and their socio-economic inclusion. At the same time, the Centre will host activities for preschoolers so that parents can be employed.

Drochia intends to install a photovoltaic system and repair the damaged roof of a local kindergarten. Currently, about 250 children, including refugees from Ukraine, attend the pre-school institution. The investment will help save 80% of the electricity bill.

Cimișlia will purchase two vehicles to ensure the connection between the district centre and several localities, including Bogdanovca Veche, Bogdanovca Noua, and Dimitrovca. Many people from these villages travel daily to the district centre to work, to medical institutions or to other public services, and access to public transport is difficult.

Copceac will improve conditions for locals and refugees who want to start a business.

The call was conducted as part of the ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ initiative, which aims to ensure inclusive economic growth and job creation by supporting local authorities in the Eastern Partnership countries.

