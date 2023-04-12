EU delivers new batch of medical equipment to Moldova

The EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova has said a new batch of medical equipment was recently handed over with EU support to the Moldovan healthcare system.

Hospitals in ten localities received operating tables, patient vital signs monitoring equipment, surgical lights and emergency kits.

The equipment, worth 11.5 million lei, was purchased by the World Health Organization, with the financial support of the European Union.

In addition, employees of the healthcare system will take part in trainings on emergency situations, intensive care and intensive therapy.

Find out more

Press release