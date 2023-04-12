Smart Wi-Fi Power Strips: The Future of Home Automation and Safety Devices

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of smart homes and home automation devices is expected to boost market growth to a significant extent

Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Growth - CAGR of 19.8%, Market Trends – Increasing commercial applications of smart wi-fi power strips” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart wi-fi power strip market size is expected to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.8%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Substantial increase in market revenue can be attributed to growing adoption of smart homes and home automation devices, increasing compatibility of power strips with virtual assistants such as Alexa, Cortana, Siri, or Google Assistant, improved Wi-Fi connectivity for home and office settings, and rising focus on safety of smart home appliances.

Smart wi-fi power strips are increasingly being used to control and monitor smart home devices and appliances remotely. These devices help ensure the safety and maintenance of smart home devices and decrease the chances of malfunction or damage. These electric strips are Wi-Fi enabled and feature built-in surge protection that keeps sensitive electronic appliances safe during sudden power surges caused by extreme weather conditions. Smart wi-fi power strips are equipped with advanced voice control features, energy monitoring features, and smart outlets with in-built USB ports. These devices are ideal for controlling smart and connected devices at home or in game rooms or home office set-ups.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market TP-Link (Kasa Smart), Felion Technologies Company Limited (Vocolinc), D-Link Corporation, ConnectSense, Aracky, Belkin, Lasco, Lanberg, Teckin, Acme, Gosund, myLumii, Lexsong, and LeFun are some of the top companies operating in the global smart wi-fi power strip market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global lab-on-a-chip market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The global smart wi-fi power strip market comprises distributions channels including online channels and offline stores. The online channels segment emerged as the leading segment in terms of revenue in 2020. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the easy availability of smart wi-fi power strips on various online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay and increasing preference for online shopping due to greater convenience and availability of options, as well as good offers and discounts.

North America was the leading regional market in the global smart wi-fi power strip market in 2020. Increasing adoption of smart homes and high disposable incomes of consumers in the region are key factors driving the North America market growth to a major extent.

The smart wi-fi power strip market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to many favorable factors. Changing lifestyles, increasing purchasing power of consumers, particularly in the developing countries like China and India, growing adoption of home automation devices, and rising demand for high-end and high-performance electronic devices are the major factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth.

For the purpose of this report, the global smart wi-fi power strip market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Indoor power strip

Outdoor power strip

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online channels

Offline Stores

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

