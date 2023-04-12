Vertical Farming Market Analysis 2022 - 2030 with Top Companies Data | Sustainable Agriculture Solution for the Future

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global vertical farming market size reached USD 3.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in global demand for food and rapid urbanization are expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

Rapid increase in urbanization has led to increasing adoption of urban farming technology that involves large-scale agricultural production in the urban surroundings within confined spaces. According to the World Bank, over 50% of the world population lives in urban areas, which is expected to increase by 1.5 times by 2045. The world's urban population is expected to increase demand for vertical farming considerably. Vertical farming techniques enable faster growth and production of the crops by maintaining suitable environmental conditions and nutrient content. Moreover, vertical farms can grow crops throughout the year as it allows the user to customize the growing needs regardless of weather and are far less vulnerable to climate change.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Vertical Farming Market AeroFarms, LLC, Agricool SAS, Sky Greens, Emirates Vertical Farming Farms, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., and Hydrofarm LLC.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Vertical Farming market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Vertical Farming market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Vertical Farming market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global lab-on-a-chip market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for vertical farming market with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Building-based segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing urbanization and minimal availability of land in urban areas for agricultural practices.

Control systems segment accounted for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for intelligent control systems embedded in buildings and containers for controlling and optimizing the internal environment conditions to prolong productivity.

North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in vertical farming market over the forecast period owing to the robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing vertical farming products such as AeroFarms, LLC, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., LumiGrow, Inc., and Hydrofarm LLC. among others in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global vertical farming market on the basis of system, type, structure, equipment, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Aggregate Systems

Open System

Closed System

Liquid Systems

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Building-based

Shipping Container-based

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Control Systems

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

