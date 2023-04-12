Face Mask Detection Market

The surge in social media marketing encouraging consumers to adopt wearing personal protective equipment such as face mask is helping the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Face Mask Detection Market to Reach USD 4.12 Bn by 2030 | Top Players such as -Asura, Canaan and InData Labs." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The face mask detection market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Need for safer return to work solutions and increase in public safety standards drive the global face mask detection market. However, users concerns about data privacy and end of face mask compulsion rules in public places hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of face mask detection systems in transportation sectors and deployment in containment zones are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The face mask detection industry is primarily segmented into technology, component, application, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and services. By technology, the market is classified into optical and e-beam. By application, the market is categorized into airport, hospital, and others. By region, the face mask detection market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

By component, the software segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due to rapid surge in volume of security and verticals data coupled with ever-increasing automation of business processes across several industries. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global face mask detection industry, owing to rise in need for hardware devices for surveillance and safety and the need for hardware devices.

By technology, the optical segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global face mask detection market, due to demand for surveillance systems to improve security and strict government regulations across the world. However, the e-beam segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, as it is convenient and more efficient.

By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global face mask detection market, due to growth of infrastructure and rise in adoption of face mask detection solutions in airports and hospitals. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to high crime rates and Covid-19 outbreak along with increase in public awareness.

Some of the key companies operating in the face mask detection industry are Aerialtronics, Asura Technologies, Canaan Inc., InData Labs, LeewayHertz , Microsoft Corporation, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, NEC Corporation, Sightcorp, Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd..

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for face masks. The businesses are instructed to enforce face masks, follow social distancing rules, and maintain hygiene inside the office buildings.

● However, the sudden increased demand for face masks and lockdown restrictions created challenges in the supply chain.

