Antea Announces Expansion with New Office in Abu Dhabi

Globally Trusted for 34 Years

New office serves 17 countries in the Middle East, facilitating digital transformation for oil and gas, power, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical plants.

We are very excited about our new Abu Dhabi office. It is a signal of Antea’s continued growth, which ensures we can continue to provide our customers dedicated service with local support.” — Fernando Verzotto, CEO and Co-Founder, Antea

PADOVA, ITALY, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a global leader for the past 34 years in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin, is excited to announce expansion into Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the opening of a new office. With this new local presence in the capital of the UAE, Antea can rapidly facilitate digital transformation and profitable inspection data management (IDMS) solutions for asset-intensive plants in the region in the process, energy, oil & gas, power generation, chemical, nuclear, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The office will deliver all of Antea’s globally trusted solutions, including AIM software, IDMS, risk based inspection (RBI) for API 581, pipeline integrity management software (PIMS), integrity operating windows (IOW) for API 584, and more. The office also brings Antea into closer proximity with key technology companies and local operators, furthering our capacity to engineer new solutions for our clients and remain at the forefront of digital innovation. Additionally, it enables us to better serve our customers in the UAE with direct local support.

“We are very excited about our new Abu Dhabi office,” stated Fernando Verzotto, co-founder and CEO of Antea. “It is a signal of Antea’s continued growth around the world, and it will ensure that we can continue to provide our customers dedicated service with local support in the region.”

The new Antea office is located at Office 9, 7th Floor, CI Tower, Al Bateen Street, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information about Antea’s globally trusted AIM and RBI software with Digital Twin, visit: https://antea.tech

About Antea

Antea specializes in RBI-driven asset integrity management software with 3D digital twin and mobility. Since 1989, Antea has facilitated digital transformation for operators of process plants in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Power Generation industries worldwide. The company’s innovative engineering and IoT technologies deliver one-click access to intelligent asset data for improved maintenance, reliability, and risk mitigation. Their solutions are backed by unparalleled data management services, delivering complete support from implementation through to sustainable operations.