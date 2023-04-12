India Online Grocery Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Demand, Growth (CAGR 31.3%), Top Companies and Forecast

India Online Grocery Market

DELHI, INDIA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Indian Online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The online grocery market size in India reached US$ 6.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3% during 2023-2028.

Indian Online Grocery Market Overview:

Online grocery shopping is a convenient and modern way to purchase food and household items. It allows customers to browse through a wide variety of products online, select the items they want and have them delivered to their homes. Some stores even offer same-day delivery for those items that are not in stock in the store. Depending on the store, customers can also take advantage of special offers, discounts, and personalized recommendations. It has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its convenience, time-saving features, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, it reduces the amount of time spent shopping in physical stores, as customers shop from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, customers easily compare prices, read product reviews, and select the best product for their needs. In addition, online grocery stores provide a wider selection of fresh and organic options than those found in brick-and-mortar stores and often provide recipes and meal plans to make meal planning easier.

Indian Online Grocery Market Trends:

The increasing availability of high-speed internet connectivity majorly drives the market in India. This can be supported by the growing number of internet and smartphone users due to the country's digitization. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, several e-commerce websites offered contactless delivery services to ensure that grocery products are delivered safely following proper social distancing. As a result, online grocery and essential purchases raised during the lockdowns, further contributing to the market.

Apart from this, online grocery services' convenience, speed, and accuracy are enhancing their popularity, making grocery delivery in India a sought-after service. Moreover, the integration of drones, robots, and AI into delivery platforms is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and inflating disposable income levels.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Online Grocery Companies in India :

• Aaram Shop Private Limited

• Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd

• Godrej Nature’s Basket

• Grofers India Private Limited

• Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (Bigbasket)

• Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd

Breakup by Product Type:

• Food Grains

• Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Personal Care

• Dry and Baking Products

• Household Products

• Beverages

• Meat and Meat Products

• Others

Breakup by Payment Method:

• Online

• Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Platform:

• App-based

• Web-based

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West India

• South India

TOC for the Indian Online Grocery Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Indian Online Grocery Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

