Dr. Usha Mantha LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST Woman to Woman: Life Shouldn't Stop When Your Period Stops

Being a woman isn't for the faint of heart, but Dr. Mantha discusses symptoms of menopause along with medical and non-medical options to ease the symptoms.
There is so much help available. You have to ask, you have to go to your primary care doctor. You have to ask for help.”
— Dr. Usha Mantha
UPLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Usha Mantha LAUNCHES her new podcast episode, Woman to Woman: Life Should Not Stop When Your Period Stops! Management of Peri Menopause & Menopause. Dr. Mantha covers the wide world of changes that a woman endures for roughly one third of her life. https://www.topdocsshow.com/home?segitem=49074
Menopause happens for a third of a woman's life, but what about the first two thirds? From about 28 weeks of gestation through 45 years old, a woman's ovaries have overworked themselves. The ovaries begin growing follicles at 28 weeks gestation, then every month the ovaries and follicles mature until the time of menarche and then alternate releasing follicles from right and left ovary through our child baring years until they are exhausted, which is when menopause symptoms typically begin. Symptoms range from changes in hair, skin and nails, to increase weight gain, to hot flashes that can happen at anytime whether it is at night or in the board room.
Dr. Mantha is committed to staying on top of the latest advancements in women’s healthcare and providing the safest, and effective solutions customized for each of her patients.
This podcast episode focuses on women's health including medical and non-medical options that are used for women’s health in regards to perimenopause and menopause. “With my background of training as an OBGYN and being so passionate about women's health, and now I'm a family physician, but I bring all the specialty training into a primary care setting so you can come to my office, feel safe, not judged at all, and very privately. ” Said Dr. Usha Mantha.
Dr. Usha Mantha is Board Certified Family Physician, Diplomat in Obesity Medicine and received specialty training in OBGYN in England. She is also the Owner of Verve Med Spa in Upland, California.
Maggie McKay says, “This episode was very informative. Dr. Mantha brings up a good point that oftentimes women seem to put themselves last. You put everybody else and everything first, and you don't take care of all parts of your body, which is a good reminder for us all."
To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check out Woman to Woman: Your Life Should Not Stop When Your Period Stops! Management of Peri Menopause & Menopause on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or I Heart Radio https://www.topdocsshow.com/
About Dr. Usha Mantha:
Dr. Usha Mantha is the Founder and CEO of Verve, Weight Loss & Laser Aesthetics a medical spa located at the foothills of Mount Baldy in Upland, CA. Trained as a surgeon and Member of Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists England, Dr. Mantha has been an expert in providing women’s health care for over a decade through her primary care offices. Dr. Mantha’s extensive training in Obstetrics and Gynecology and her passion for providing courteous, comprehensive medical care to women has remained the core foundation of her medical primary care services. Dr. Mantha has been successfully providing a wide range of services including early teenage women’s exams, well-women exams, perimenopause and postmenopausal care services. Dr. Mantha is the epitome of a well-trained gynecological surgeon and an easily available and accessible family doctor, providing great aesthetic services. Trained as a Gynecology surgeon from the world-renowned Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in London, England, Dr. Mantha has all the qualities of a highly-skilled surgeon, from rigorous training in Obstetrics and Gynecology to proficient, detail-oriented out-patient surgical procedures. To learn more about Dr. Mantha go to www.vervemedspa.com
About The Top Docs Podcast and Show:
Top Docs is a podcast and vodcast show dedicated to conversations with top docs and healthcare providers across the US on various health topics including women’s health, men’s health, wellness and prevention, sports medicine, and more. The Top Docs Podcast and Show are available in an audio (podcast) and video format (vodcast) and is distributed on over 20 of the top podcast sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio. https://www.topdocsshow.com/
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.