Home Office Furniture Market Research Report 2023-2028: Industry Trends, Demand, Top Manufacturers Share and Forecast

Home Office Furniture Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Home Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global home office furniture market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2023-2028.

Home Office Furniture Market Overview:

Home office furniture is a crucial element in creating a productive and comfortable workspace at home. It ranges from a simple desk and chair to more elaborate setups that include bookcases, file cabinets, and storage solutions. The furniture is ergonomically designed to support good posture and reduce strain on the body, particularly when working for extended periods. It also contains a comfortable height and has enough surface area to accommodate all the necessary equipment, such as a computer, monitor, keyboard, and mouse. It comprises wood, metal and glass, and comes in a variety of colors and finishes to match any decor.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-office-furniture-market/requestsample

Global Home Office Furniture Market Trends:

One of the main drivers of the global home office furniture market is the growing trend of remote work. Coupled with the increasing need for comfortable and functional home office furniture that can accommodate the unique needs of a home office environment is creating a positive market outlook. Along with this, the growing number of retailers who offer a wide range of options for consumers, with competitive prices and convenient delivery options is significantly supporting the demand for home office furniture across the globe. In line with this, easy product availability via online and offline organized distribution channels is impacting the market favorably. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels of the masses and the development of aggressive marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements, are also positively influencing the market.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at- https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-office-furniture-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Home Office Furniture Manufacturers Worldwide:

• Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

• Haworth Inc.

• Herman Miller Inc.

• HNI Corporation

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

• Kimball International Inc.

• Knoll Inc

• KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

• Okamura Corporation

• Steelcase Inc.

• Teknion Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

• Seating

• Storage Units and File Cabinets

• Desks and Tables

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Price Range:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Browse More Research Reports:

• Heparin Market 2023-2028

• Wood-Plastic Composites Market 2023-2028

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.