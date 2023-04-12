Smart Diapers Market Size Expected to Surpass a Valuation of USD 1544 Million by 2030 Growing at a 19.3% CAGR | MRFR
Smart Diapers Market Share is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.3% and attain a USD of 1,544 Million by 2030NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Diapers Market Overview
In addition, the Smart Diapers Market has been expected to increase at a CAGR of 19.3% with a value of USD 1544 Million during the projected quarters of 2022-2030.
Diapers refer to a type of underwear made using absorbent materials, such as cotton, tissue papers, and polyester nonwoven fabrics. They are designed to retain and absorb urine and feces for an extended period of time, allowing the wearer to urinate and defecate without using the toilet. They also contain super absorbing polymers like sodium polyacrylate for retaining large quantities of waste fluids while preventing the outer cloth from getting soiled. As a result, diapers are widely worn by infants, toddlers, and adults suffering from urinary incontinence, diarrhea, mobility impairment, and dementia.
The growing consciousness regarding personal hygiene among individuals represents the primary factor driving the market in India. Besides this, the surging prevalence of urinary incontinence among the geriatric population is another major growth-inducing factor. In addition, the surging birth rates are contributing to the diaper sales in India as parents are becoming more concerned about infant health and hygiene. As a result, several leading manufacturers are focusing on product innovations, such as the development of smart diapers integrated with sensors to detect leakage and prevent skin infections or irritation. They are also launching biodegradable diapers manufactured using eco-friendly materials that decompose faster than traditional diapers due to the increasing awareness about the harmful environmental effects of diaper disposal. Apart from this, the ongoing research and development activities to introduce advanced diapers incorporated with nanotechnology to replace potentially harmful materials present in regular diapers are offering lucrative opportunities to the market players.
Smart Diapers Market Segmentation
The global Smart Diapers Market has been segmented into four sections like type, technology, service and regional basis. With the type sections the market has been divided into two categories like stored and non-store market. With the technology section, the global market is classified into two sections like advanced technology and e-commerce. With the service part the Smart Diapers Market is further divided into three parts like community care, universal care and clinical care. According to the regional basis, the market is further divided into five sections like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Analysis
More than half of the global population belongs to Asia, and it is expected to hold the highest urban population by 2050. Asia that is home to the two most populous countries of the world India and China, is expected to generate huge opportunities for the Smart Diapers Market by adding the maximum number of babies during the forecast period.
As stated by the Hindawi Publishing Corporation, eco-diapers for infants 24 months old and younger are commonly used in India and China followed by the Philippines and Japan. The combination of conductive yarns and sensors can detect the moisture content in eco-diapers, and an alarm is sent when moisture is significant. Moreover, according to WHO data, by 2025, 18% of the population of Asia will be more than 65 years old. This is an increase of 11% from the 2010 levels. This is expected to generate huge opportunity for the market studied as families become increasingly nuclear in the region.
The economic growth has ensured higher disposable incomes thereby enabling people to meet their healthcare needs by investing in better technologies. According to ILO data Asia-Pacific countries like Vietnam are expected to experience a 10.1% annual growth in income from 2016 to 2021.
Industrial News
In August 2020, Verily Life Sciences launched a new subsidiary called Coefficient Insurance Company, which is backed by the commercial insurance unit of Swiss Re Group. Coefficient plans to offer stop-loss insurance. Insurance could be a more reliable source of income for Verily, as the company’s history in technology and healthcare could make the new Coefficient subsidiary an intriguing partner for insurers.
