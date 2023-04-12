Hair Care Products Market is Driven by a Rapidly Evolving Consumer Industry Growing at a CAGR of 5% During 2022 to 2030
Hair Care Products Market is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach a market value of USD111821.06 Million over the anticipated period from 2022 to 2030NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Care Products Market Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the Global Hair Care Products Market is expected to register a CAGR of~5% from 2023 to 2030and hold a value of over USD 111.80 billion by 2030.
The global hair care products market refers to the industry that produces and sells various products that are designed to promote hair health, improve hair appearance, and maintain hair hygiene. These products include shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, hair sprays, hair colorants, and other styling products. The market is driven by various factors such as changing consumer preferences, increasing awareness about hair care, and growing demand for natural and organic hair care products.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global hair care products market. The pandemic led to widespread economic disruptions, which affected consumer spending on non-essential items, including hair care products. Lockdowns, social distancing measures, and work-from-home policies led to reduced social activities and fewer public appearances, resulting in a decreased demand for hair styling products.
Hair Care Products Market Trends
• Increasing use of organic products will boost market expansion
There is a growing demand for natural and organic products on the international market as consumers become more aware of the harmful effects of some chemicals, such as paraben and aluminum compounds present in hair care products. The need for natural and organic hair care products has increased as a result in recent years. Due to the usage of organic products, many consumers prefer one brand over another.
Regional Analysis
The largest region of the global hair care products market is Asia Pacific. The region is home to a large and growing population with diverse hair types, which has created a huge demand for hair care products. The increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and increasing awareness about personal grooming and hygiene have further fueled the demand for hair care products in the region.
Japan and China are the largest markets for hair care products in Asia Pacific. Japan has a mature market for hair care products, with a large aging population that is more conscious about hair health and appearance. China, on the other hand, has a large and growing middle class, which has increased the demand for premium hair care products.
Market Segmentation
The Global Hair Care Products Market has been segmented into type and application.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into shampoo, conditioner and hair oil.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
• Coty Inc
• Henkel AG and Co KGaA
• Kao Corp
• L'Oréal SA
• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
• Revlon Inc
• The Estée Lauder Co Inc
• The Procter and Gamble Co
• Johnson and Johnson
• The Unilever Group
