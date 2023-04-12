Data Center Cooling Market Size to Hit US$ 30.3 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 14%

There were 2,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,494 in the last 365 days.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global data center cooling market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2028.
Data center cooling represents equipment used for maintaining an optimal operating temperature within a data center facility. They mainly consist of air conditioning, cooling towers, economizer systems, chilling units, liquid cooling systems, control systems, etc. Data center cooling solutions help to transfer heat energy into the external atmosphere and enhance the overall performance of these facilities by decreasing downtime caused by overheating. They are even extremely cost-effective, environment-friendly, and energy-efficient. As a result, data center cooling devices find widespread applications across several sectors, such as banking, information technology (IT), telecommunication, education, defense, retail, energy, healthcare, etc.
Market Trends:
The growing data center density and the introduction of innovative ways by numerous organizations to cool computer systems for improving efficiency and maximizing uptime are among the key factors driving the data center cooling market. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent environmental safety regulations by government bodies aimed at reducing the emission and power consumption of data centers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the development of eco-friendly data center cooling solutions by leading market players and the rising adoption of green energy solutions and renewable energy sources by various data center facilities to ensure sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the elevating improvements in IT infrastructure and the shifting preferences toward cloud computing and internet of things (IoT) technologies across multiple industry verticals and the expanding number of data centers within organizations for more comprehensive and efficient operations are expected to bolster the data center cooling market over the forecasted period.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Asetek
Black Box Corporation
Climaveneta Climate Technologies
Coolcentric
Emerson Electric
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Netmagic
Nortek Air Solutions
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ GmbH
Vertiv
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories
Breakup by Solution:
Air Conditioning
Chilling Units
Cooling Towers
Economizer Systems
Liquid Cooling Systems
Control Systems
Others
Breakup by Services:
Consulting
Installation and Deployment
Maintenance and Support
Breakup by Type of Cooling:
Room-Based Cooling
Row-Based Cooling
Rack-Based Cooling
Breakup by Cooling Technology:
Liquid-Based Cooling
Air-Based Cooling
Breakup by Type of Data Center:
Mid-Sized Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Research and Education Institutions
Government and Defense
Retail
Energy
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
