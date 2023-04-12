Data Center Cooling Market Size to Hit US$ 30.3 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 14%

Data Center Cooling Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global data center cooling market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 30.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2028.

Data center cooling represents equipment used for maintaining an optimal operating temperature within a data center facility. They mainly consist of air conditioning, cooling towers, economizer systems, chilling units, liquid cooling systems, control systems, etc. Data center cooling solutions help to transfer heat energy into the external atmosphere and enhance the overall performance of these facilities by decreasing downtime caused by overheating. They are even extremely cost-effective, environment-friendly, and energy-efficient. As a result, data center cooling devices find widespread applications across several sectors, such as banking, information technology (IT), telecommunication, education, defense, retail, energy, healthcare, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-cooling-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing data center density and the introduction of innovative ways by numerous organizations to cool computer systems for improving efficiency and maximizing uptime are among the key factors driving the data center cooling market. In addition to this, the implementation of stringent environmental safety regulations by government bodies aimed at reducing the emission and power consumption of data centers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the development of eco-friendly data center cooling solutions by leading market players and the rising adoption of green energy solutions and renewable energy sources by various data center facilities to ensure sustainability and reduce their carbon footprint are also positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the elevating improvements in IT infrastructure and the shifting preferences toward cloud computing and internet of things (IoT) technologies across multiple industry verticals and the expanding number of data centers within organizations for more comprehensive and efficient operations are expected to bolster the data center cooling market over the forecasted period.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1974&flag=C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Black Box Corporation

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Coolcentric

Emerson Electric

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Netmagic

Nortek Air Solutions

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories

Breakup by Solution:

Air Conditioning

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers

Economizer Systems

Liquid Cooling Systems

Control Systems

Others

Breakup by Services:

Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Maintenance and Support

Breakup by Type of Cooling:

Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Breakup by Cooling Technology:

Liquid-Based Cooling

Air-Based Cooling

Breakup by Type of Data Center:

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Research and Education Institutions

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/583598421/gaming-console-market-report-to-2027-a-48-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587097607/artificial-intelligence-market-report-to-2027-a-308-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587102870/geographic-information-system-gis-market-trends-2022-growth-share-size-demand-and-future-scope-2027

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/587536943/data-center-construction-market-report-to-2027-a-75-billion-opportunity-imarcgroup-com

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590442370/gaming-accessories-market-size-worth-14-billion-by-2027-cagr-9-10

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/603764416/edge-computing-market-growth-2022-2027-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://tech.einnews.com/pr_news/603763670/e-commerce-market-to-reach-us-70-9-trillion-growth-rate-cagr-of-27-43-during-2023-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.