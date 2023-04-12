Marketing Specialist & Coach Interviewed by New York Art Life

Marketing Specialist & Coach for people who would like to promote their creative careers on digital platforms.
Good marketing always has an excellent strategy behind it”
— Michi Kwan
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week New York Art Life meets Michi Kwan. You can read the full interview this week in our magazine. Michi Kwan a Marketing Specialist & Coach, is also a content creator a brand consultant, and a coach for people who would like to promote their creative careers on digital platforms in this article we will be talking about her work as a consultant as well as a content creator and how she wishes to create change in this industry.
Michi Kwan has had a very successful past as a marketing consultant and content-creating coach. Currently, she works at Shopify where she is a Senior Merchant Success Manager and a marketing specialist. she has grown a lot of customers as well as driving brand loyalty and she has linked the company to different products and strategies that will rich their growth and success in finding the correct and intended audience. She has a very significant role because she determines the audiences that will be viewing the company and trying out their products. The strategies and methods that Michi Kwan uses are practical and usable across different careers such as artists designers, creators, and other people who wish to promote their work and find viewers that will bring them engagement and lucrative growth.
Michi Kwan has also been a manager and a marketing consultant at Capgemini Invent. She has led multiple three to five consultant teams directly providing recommendations to regional and global CEO CFO's etcetera she's created a lot of customer life cycle journeys and has translated requirements into features and road maps to develop digitals transformation with savings of seven million USD per year while collaborating cross-functionally and regionally across the USA. She has also led workshops using design thinking, capturing customer user journeys, business flows, and to-be design. She's had a lot of major clients such as PepsiCo Global, Richemont, Cartier, Van Cleef, IWC, etcetera. and she has also achieved the first highest feedback rank for individuals from the director and sponsor for exceeding project delivery expectations.
While she gives some of the best views for the future, she also creates content that she shares on TikTok and Instagram(Michi Kwan). She is really passionate about sharing her ideas and techniques for becoming successful as a creator. She believes that social media platforms are very important for reaching goals because that is how people meet their audiences and other creatives in which they can collaborate or have an intriguing discussion about what they do.
Michi Kwan has had a lot of success in New York City, and she finds this city to be one of the most inspiring, especially for someone who creates content. When New York Art Life recently spoke to Michi Kwan, she mentioned how this city is contained with a lot of artists and creators that come up with new incredible ideas. And to follow these ideas is a constant inspiration and will help people grow in their own journeys. Michi Kwan is currently finding new inspiration for her content as well as finding new ventures in which she can share her wisdom about growth strategies and other methods in which one can create a successful career out of a creative field.
