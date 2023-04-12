Construction goes green - Used equipment marketplace fights for mindset change on net-zero emissions

European Leader in Construction Equipment Marketplaces Launches Innovative Fleet Management Solution to Help Track & Offset CO2 Emissions with Just a Few Clicks
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While equipment manufacturers and the giants in the construction space are working heavily on electrification, carbon neutrality and sustainability initiatives, smaller contractors have been reluctant to adopt change towards net-zero. The increasing regulatory burden requires resources many smaller companies don’t have. Equippo, the European leader in full service equipment marketplaces, has launched a tool for small contractors to make carbon neutrality easy and accessible and help achieve mindset change in construction. Going green should not be a burden, but a benefit — for construction companies and their clients. The tool is free of charge and will stay free of charge in a basic version.
According to the status report from the UN Environmental Program, the construction sector is “not on track to achieve decarbonization by 2050” and “CO2 emissions from buildings operations (...) reached an all-time high” in 2021. The European Commission reported that “up to 95% of construction, architecture, and civil engineering firms are micro-enterprises or small and medium-sized enterprises”. While the large firms are making progress, it is evident that the SME sector needs access to technology and support to help change the mindset towards decarbonizing construction.
Equippo’s state-of-the-art cloud solution allows contractors to manage their entire fleet's environmental impact with just a few clicks, and allows them to offset their emissions, giving their jobsite customers the choice to go green. Unlike other solutions, it doesn't require set up fees or connection to telematics. The Fleet Emissions Cockpit is available at https://www.equippo.com/en/fleet-emissions-cockpit. The Emissions Cockpit allows them to calculate, manage and arrange compensation for the fleet's CO2 footprint, helping them to establish sustainability goals and get ready for new EU wide regulations. After project completion, certificates with project tracking codes are available for contractors and their jobsite customers.
"The used equipment industry likes to say that there is Diesel in our blood. Not everybody loves the idea of going green," said Michael Rohmeder, CEO of Equippo. "Most of our contractor customers are afraid of the new regulations and how they will be implemented. Equipment prices have gone through the roof with expensive exhaust aftertreatment systems and there are so many new rules, the pain is real. We are trying to make it very simple and accessible to track CO2 emissions. This is just the beginning of our journey to help change the mindset and make sustainability solutions around equipment easily accessible.”
Some of Equippo’s customers are leading the transformation to sustainable construction. In Switzerland, Eberhard Bau and Käppeli both have electric heavy duty trucks in regular usage, and Eberhard has heavily invested in capturing CO2 in environmentally friendly concrete. “Selling via Equippo marketplace is both sustainable and profitable, it is amazing how they sell our equipment with direct transactions to other contractors around the world” said Silvan Eberhard.
About Equippo
Equippo is the European leader in full service marketplaces for construction equipment, offering an innovative and user-friendly platform for buying, selling, and managing the lifecycle of construction equipment. With a commitment to customer service and environmental sustainability, Equippo helps contractors optimize their operations, reduce their environmental impact, and achieve success in the rapidly evolving construction industry. For more information, visit https://www.equippo.com.
