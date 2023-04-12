Catholic Charities Receives Donation of 10,000 Socks to Help Those in Need

Members of Master Networks donated 10,000 socks to Catholic Charities. Dan Eudene, far right, accepted the donations on behalf of Catholic Charities.
10,000 socks were loaded on a van to take to those in need.
Dan Eudene, Executive Director of Catholic Charities in Rockland, was interviewed by the media about the donation.
Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland & NY Receive Donation of 10,000 Socks from Master Networks; Socks to be Distributed across NY Region
We are in awe of this donation and the commitment by Master Networks to help those less fortunate. Their generosity should be an inspiration to others to find ways to give back in their communities.”
— Dan Eudene, Executive Director
NANUET, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Socks are the most-requested item among residents in homeless shelters. Knowing this, Master Networks, a service-oriented business development organization, set a goal to collect 10,000 pairs to help people in need. They recently donated the socks to Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland (CCCSR) and Catholic Charities of New York which will distribute them to those in need across the area.
The sock drive was organized by Barry Dorfman, Regional Community Council Executive Director of Master Networks. Donations were made by 34 Master Networks chapters with more than 600 members in the New York/New Jersey/Connecticut area. Several of the group’s members worked closely with sock wholesalers to help secure a portion of the donation. A previous donation of over 5,000 pairs of socks was made in 2022.
CCCSR also partnered with Master Networks on a previous successful sock drive as well as a coat drive. This year, because of the massive size of the sock donation, CCCSR is joining forces with Catholic Charities of New York, located in New York City, to distribute them to more people in the region. CCCSR operates the Warming Center in Rockland County which serves as an emergency shelter during the colder months for people in need of relief from the cold.
The socks will be picked up on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 AM at the office of Hudson United at 8 College Avenue in Nanuet (the office where Barry Dorfman has been storing the numerous boxes) by a representative of Catholic Charities in New York and brought to Cardinal Spellman Center and distributed over the next few weeks, according to Zandra Haywood, Esq., Director of Alliance Advancement, Agency Relations Department for Catholic Charities New York.
“We are truly in awe of this donation and the commitment by Master Networks to help those less fortunate. Their generosity should be an inspiration to others that while singularly we may only be able to do so much, with others we can truly make an incredible difference,” stated Dan Eudene, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Community Services in Rockland which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022. More information about their services at www.ccsrockland.org
