Indian Fish Market Research Report 2023-2028: Top Producers Share, Growth Rate, Price Analysis and Business Opportunity

Indian Fish Market

DELHI, INDIA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Fish Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The fish market size in India reached 19.0 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 31.7 Million Tons by 2028 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.81% during 2023-2028.

Indian Fish Market Overview:

Fish are a group of aquatic animals that are typically ectothermic and covered with scales. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes and range from the small, such as the goby, to the very large, such as the whale shark. It is distinguished from other aquatic animals by the presence of fins and gills, which allow them to move through the water and breathe underwater. It has an internal skeleton manufactured of bone and cartilage and is usually covered with scales. Additionally, it is cold-blooded and usually has a streamlined body shape for swimming. It is divided into several categories, including bony, cartilaginous, and jawless fish. It is an important part of the aquatic food chain, and many humans rely on them as a source of food.

Indian Fish Market Demand Analysis:

The rising popularity of fish products majorly drives the Indian market. Along with this, the growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with consuming fish, such as balancing hormone levels and reducing the risk of chronic diseases, is significantly supporting the market. In addition, consumers are also increasingly preferring seafood such as shellfish, fish, crustaceans, and mollusks due to their high protein content and nutritional value, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the wide availability of processed fish products, such as canned and frozen fish, across organized distribution channels due to the hectic lifestyles of individuals, is providing thrust to the market. Moreover, the escalating number of mergers and acquisitions among manufacturers is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and changing consumer preferences.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fish Type:

• Inland Fishes

o Indian Major Carps

o Pangasius

o Exotic Carps

o Clarias

o Anabas

o Rupchanda

o Tilapia

o Seabass

o Others

• Marine Fishes

• Shrimps

• Scampi

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fresh

• Frozen

• Canned

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Retail

• Institutional

Breakup by Sector:

• Organised

• Unorganised

Breakup by States:

• West Bengal

• Andhra Pradesh

• Karnataka

• Kerala

• Gujarat

• Tamil Nadu

• Maharashtra

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

