Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market Projected to Hit USD 34.5 Billion, growing at a 14.83% CAGR by 2030

Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market
According to MRFR analysis, the Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.83% from 2022to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 34.5 billion by 2030.
Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market refers to the global market for software applications that are used in manufacturing to manage and monitor production processes. These systems help manufacturers to optimize production, reduce costs, improve quality, and increase efficiency. The modern MES market has been driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the growing demand for digital transformation in manufacturing. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of automation, the need for greater visibility and control in production processes, and the growing demand for cloud-based MES solutions.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market. On the one hand, the pandemic has caused disruptions in the global supply chain and forced many manufacturing facilities to shut down or reduce their production output. On the other hand, it has also created a greater demand for MES solutions as manufacturers seek to improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure worker safety.
One of the key impacts of the pandemic on the MES market has been the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
• Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o.
• Dassault Systems SE
• Emerson Electric Co.
• GE Digital
• Honeywell Process Solutions
• Rockwell Automation, Inc.
• SAP AG
• Schneider Electric SE
• Siemens PLM Software, Inc.
• Werum IT Solutions GmbH
• Yokogawa Electric Corporation.
Market Segmentation
The Modern Manufacturing Execution System Market has been segmented into deployment and application.
Based on the deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premises, cloud and hybrid.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into FMCG, medical, automotive and electronics.
Modern Manufacturing Execution System Application Outlook
• FMCG
• Medical
• Automotive
• Electronics
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
Modern Manufacturing Execution System Component Outlook
• Software
• Service
Modern Manufacturing Execution System Deployment Outlook
• On-Premises
• Cloud
• Hybrid
Regional Analysis
The largest region for the Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market is North America. This region has a significant share of the global MES market, owing to the high adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and the presence of major players in the region. The United States is the largest market for MES solutions in North America, with a significant number of manufacturers adopting MES solutions to improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and maintain their competitive edge.
The Asia-Pacific region is also a rapidly growing market for MES solutions, driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the growing demand for automation in manufacturing.
