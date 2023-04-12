Author William F. Hill narrates his rise and fall in life

A real-life story of William F. Hill’s battles faced with the American government along with all the lessons learned along the way
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine striving so hard for success and business acquisitions, only to be taken down by governmental and legal systems. This is a real-life story of author William F. Hill and how the outside forces placed a lingering dent in his life.
William F. Hill was born in Hardwick, Vermont. Hill begins the book by narrating the early stages of his life prior to his career. William did everything he could to provide for his family. Eventually, the purchase of a day's inn motel shifted the direction of his life downward. He also recalls the years he spent helping in his father’s potato field and feed store. It’s safe to say that William was a hustler as he became an auctioneer, a real estate broker, and a landlord.
Amidst all of William’s business acquisitions, the legal forces have reduced this wealth. He was filled with anger and dismay but he continues his good deeds for his local community In this book, readers will be able to picture the significant events of the author as it comprises legal documentation and photos.
Author William F. Hill’s recollection will surely leave the readers both provoked and inspired. Readers who wish to grab a copy Where is the Justice? Second Edition by William F. Hill can purchase through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information, visit https://authorwilliamhill.com for more information about William F. Hill’s books.
