Recipe Apps Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | ChefTap, BigOven, Cookpad

The Latest Released Recipe Apps Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Recipe Apps market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and players such as Allrecipes (United States), ChefTap (United States), Cookmate (France), Cookpad (Japan), Kitchen Stories (Germany), KptnCook (Germany), Paprika Recipe Manager (United States), Pinterest (United States), BuzzFeed, Inc (United States), Whirlpool Corporation (United States), Immediate Media Company (United Kingdom), Forks over Knives (United States), Food Network Kitchen (United States), BigOven (United States), SideChef (United States).
The Recipe Apps market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Definition:
A recipe app is a type of mobile application that provides users with access to a collection of recipes, cooking tips, and meal-planning tools. These apps typically feature a user-friendly interface that allows users to browse recipes by ingredient, cuisine, dietary preference, or meal type. Some recipe apps also offer step-by-step instructions with photos or videos, cooking timers, grocery lists, and recipe-sharing features.
Recipe apps may be developed by food bloggers, publishers, or culinary experts, and are often available for free download on app stores or require a subscription fee. Some recipe apps also offer premium features, such as access to exclusive recipes or personalized meal-planning tools. The recipe app market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increased interest in cooking and baking, as well as the growing popularity of mobile devices. The market is highly competitive, with many established players and new entrants vying for market share.
Market Trends:
• Increased demand for plant-based and vegan recipes, as more consumers adopt a plant-based lifestyle or reduce their meat consumption for health or environmental reasons.
• Focus on health and wellness, with many recipe apps featuring recipes that are low in calories, high in protein, or cater to specific dietary requirements such as gluten-free, paleo, or keto.
Market Drivers:
• Growing interest in cooking and baking, as consumers look for new and exciting recipes to try at home.
• Increasing use of mobile devices, with many consumers using recipe apps on their smartphones or tablets while cooking in the kitchen.
• Convenience and accessibility, as recipe apps provide a vast selection of recipes and meal planning tools in one easy-to-use platform.
Market Opportunities:
• Expansion into new markets, particularly in emerging economies where there is a growing interest in cooking and baking.
• Development of new and innovative features, such as virtual cooking assistants, augmented reality tools, and voice-activated recipe search.
• Integration of blockchain technology to improve transparency and traceability of ingredient sourcing and ensure food safety.
The market is segmented by Global Recipe Apps Market Breakdown by Type (Vegan or Vegetarian Recipes, Non-Vegetarian Recipes, Gluten-Free Recipes, LowCarb Recipes., Others) by By Platform (iOS, Android, Both) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Recipe Apps Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
