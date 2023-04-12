Kraft Paper Market Demand, Price, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Business Opportunity, Report 2023-28

Kraft Paper Market 2023-2028

The global kraft paper market size reached US$ 16.7 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 23.6 Billion by 2028, a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐊𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global kraft paper market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Kraft paper represents a sheet of paperboard created from wood pulp or other recycling materials. Various chemicals that are added to this paper enhance its strength, thickness, and durability while maintaining its lightweight abilities. Standard varieties of kraft paper include colored, black, white, bleached, printed, etc. They can easily be recycled and reused and decompose completely. As a result, kraft paper finds widespread applications in several packaging applications, such as bags, composite cans, pouches, envelopes, cartons, sacks, etc.

Kraft Paper Market Trends:

The shifting consumer preferences toward sustainable and compostable packaging materials, owing to the increasing awareness toward the detrimental impact of non-biodegradable and plastic variants, are among the primary factors driving the kraft paper market. Besides this, the extensive product utilization in gift wrapping, events, weddings, etc., on account of its aesthetic appeal, colorful creativity, and textured properties, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of kraft paper in the e-commerce sector for packaging, owing to its various benefits, such as folding resistance, toughness, and high-strength compression performance, is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for a highly technical saturated sheet that can be customized to meet unique needs in partitions, countertops, and flooring applications is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to encourage the usage of recycling practices among the masses is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating product requirement in the printing and publication industries for manufacturing brochures, newspapers, magazines, pamphlets, etc., is expected to bolster the kraft paper market in the coming years.

Kraft Paper Market Growth Factors:

Apart from this, the wide adoption of kraft paper in industrial and construction applications, such as building insulation, flooring underlayment, and roofing materials, is impacting the market favorably. In line with this, extensive utilization in the packaging of food and beverage products, including coffee, tea, and snacks as it helps in retaining the freshness of the products and makes them an attractive choice for food and beverage manufacturers, thus supporting the overall growth. Moreover, several major companies are heavily investing in the manufacturing of enhanced quality kraft paper that is stronger, lighter, and more durable, contributing to the demand. Other factors, such as the rising popularity of kraft paper in the field of printing and publication and the widespread adoption of stand-up pouches and zipper pouches, are projected to propel the market further.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Unbleached

• Bleached

• Wrapping and Packaging

• Sack Kraft Paper

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Corrugated Box

• Grocery Bags

• Industrial Bags

• Wraps

• Pouches

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Foods and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Building and Construction

• Cosmetic and Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

