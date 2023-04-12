Author William F. Hill shares his real life story of how his dreams were destroyed by governmental and legal systems

A nonfiction book by William F. Hill that collates his experiences with the government of U.S.A
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where is the Justice? Second Edition is a memoir by author William F. Hill and a collection of receipts and information about the banking and judicial systems of the United States. The readers will dive into the stages of the author’s life from his early years, professional career, and family life down to his devastating encounters with the governmental systems, specifically with the banks in Vermont, FBI, and FDIC.
Willam F. Hill narrates a chronicle of how he immensely strived to provide for his family while establishing a community-oriented life in his hometown, Vermont. Unfortunately, with William’s numerous acquisitions and businesses, he recalls how the governmental and legal systems took advantage of his success. Was justice earned? Or was justice simply a fabrication?
Susan, an Amazon customer, recommends this book as she says “Where is the Justice? is one of those books that should be read by all types of readers out there. I loved the fact that the author is inviting us here to help others, not for the sake of helping, but because we are good human beings who should not always focus on ourselves since doing this would not allow us to thrive and be as successful as we could be.”
Readers who wish to grab a copy of this astounding work by William F. Hill can purchase through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information, visit https://authorwilliamhill.com for more information about William F. Hill’s books.
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
