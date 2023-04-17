Two Houston Dropouts Develop ETF AI Software "ETF POOL" - Making Investing more Profitable for Beginners

Two dropouts from Houston, Texas, Garcia and Howard, both 24, quit college to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
HOUSTON , TEXAS , UNITED STATES , April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world, stocks, bonds, commodities; essentially all things investments have become increasingly important to secure financial stability. However, it can also be a daunting endeavor to begin to understand and get a grasp of - especially for non-professional investors still new to the scene.
It was on the back of this that two dropouts from Houston, Texas, Garcia and Howard, both 24, quit college to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. They saw a gap in the market for a platform that would make investing easier for everyday people.
After months of research and development, they came up with ETF POOL, an artificial intelligence software that is not dependent on any central entity that simplifies the process of investing in bonds, shares in companies, and crypto assets, making it more accessible to everyone.
This software brought to life by Brandon Garcia and Samuel Howard, offers a range of ETFs, including traditional assets like shares in companies, bonds, as well as crypto-based assets, and is designed to help newbie investors invest in multiple assets through a single trade. With ETF POOL, investors can diversify their portfolios without the need for extensive knowledge of the financial markets.
Since the first domestically offered ETF was created in the 1990s, ETFs have become increasingly popular as investment vehicles for both retail and institutional investors. And like mutual funds, ETFs offer investors a way to pool their money in a fund that makes investments in stocks, bonds, or other assets and, in return, to receive an interest in that investment pool.
They are unlike mutual funds, which are not traded on an exchange, and which trade only once per day after the markets close. Not to mention that ETFs tend to be more cost-effective and more liquid compared to mutual funds.
However, ETF shares are traded on a national stock exchange and at market prices that may or may not be the same as the net asset value (“NAV”) of the shares, that is, the value of the ETF’s assets minus its liabilities divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Certain ETFs can be relatively easy to understand. Other ETFs may have unusual investment objectives or use complex investment strategies that may be more difficult to understand and fit into an investor’s investment portfolio.
ETF POOL was built super easy to use and navigate, making it ideal for novice investors. The platform's interface is user-friendly and provides investors with a clear understanding of the ETFs they are investing in, including the underlying assets and their performance.
Investors using ETF POOL can choose from a range of ETFs, including stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies, all within a single trade. The software offers investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolios while saving them time and reducing their overall investment costs.
The platform's accessibility and low fees have made it popular among non-professional investors who previously had limited access to these types of investment opportunities.
In conclusion, ETF POOL has revolutionized the world of investing, making it easier and more accessible for non-professional investors. Its user-friendly interface, low fees, and diverse range of ETFs have made it a popular choice among novice investors who want to diversify their portfolios. Brandon Garcia and Samuel Howard's innovative software has demonstrated that you don't need to be a finance expert to invest successfully.
PROS of Investing in Exchange Traded Fund with ETF Pool
Access to many stocks and crypto assets across various industries
Low expense ratios and fewer broker commissions
Risk management through diversification
ETFs exist that focus on targeted industries
Little funds required to buy in
No trading fees on the platform - translating to more profits
Bottom line; ETFs represent a cost-effective way to gain exposure to a broad basket of securities with a limited budget. So, instead of buying individual stocks or cryptocurrencies, you can simply invest in ETF Pool and get shares of funds that targets a representative cross-section of the wider market.
