Can the American Dream turn into a living nightmare?

Author William F. Hill shares his autobiography through his book “Where is the Justice?”
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Dream. It is factual that one of the most powerful countries in the world is the United States of America. People across the globe would dream of becoming an American, where success could be within reach. However, what does it truly mean to be a citizen of the United States of America?
Author William F. Hill releases Where is the Justice? Second Edition about his life from his early years, his profession, challenges, and everything he had to endure. This is a nonfiction read of how William F. Hill strived his whole life to provide for his family but got into a very devastating situation that changed the trajectory of his life. He was played by several Vermont banks in the 1990s and was caught up in skeptical actions by a few
bank officers and even the FBI and FDIC. Could William and his family survive all this?
Phil Bolos, an Amazon customer and an avid reader of the book says “This story shows what it means to be a good person, and what it means to do what is right for everyone rather than just focusing on yourself. Fans of memoirs will enjoy this story along with anyone who enjoys stories about an underdog who refuses to give in.”
A nonfictional read that is emotionally gripping! Readers who wish to grab a copy of this captivating work by William F. Hill can purchase through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information, visit https://authorwilliamhill.com for more information about William F. Hill’s books.
