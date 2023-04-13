Baby Toys Market to hit USD 17,194.1 Mn by 2028: Competitive Landscape, Trends, Statistics, and Segmentation
Baby Toys Market: Information by Product Type, by End User, by Distribution Channel and Region —Forecast till 2028NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Baby Toys Market is expected to grow at a 3.97% CAGR and is evaluated to be worth USD 17,194.1 Billion by the end of 2028.
A baby toy is an item of entertainment used primarily by children that may also be marketed to adults under certain circumstances. Playing with toys can be an enjoyable way of training young children for life experiences. Infants and toddlers like different sorts of toys depending on their developmental stage. As part of their complete development, baby toys help excite their senses of shape, colour, texture, taste, and sound. Language, social-emotional, fine motor, gross motor, and cognitive development are all aspects of child development. Toy materials are chosen by guardians, and learning activities for new-borns are planned based on the experience that toys bring to babies, which aids in their growth. Construction toys and building blocks are also essential for babies' development of motor skills and hand-eye coordination.
The global baby toys market is projected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. Growing per capita disposable income is mainly herding the market growth. Growing demand for skill developmental baby toys is also anticipated to aid the market growth during the review period. Though, the generality of an unorganized market for baby toys is considerably restrict the market growth.
Top Key Players:
The Global Baby Toys Market key players are LEGO System A/S (Denmark), Mattel Inc. (US), Hasbro Inc. (US), Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. (Japan), Spin Master (Canada), Kids II Inc. (US), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Brandstätter Group (Germany), Tomy Company Ltd. (Japan), Basic Fun! (US)
Market Segmentation:
The Global Baby Toys Market is segmented into.
By Product Type
Based on product type, the global baby toys market has been segmented into board games, soft toys & dolls, action toys, arts & craft toys, construction toys, vehicles, musical toys & rattles, and others. Dolls are one of the oldest and most common forms of toys that have witnessed tremendous advancements in the past years, such as electronic dolls that can speak and walk
By End User
By end user, the global baby toys market has been divided as infants and toddlers. Toddlers are children aged between 13 to 48 months. Popular games between toddlers are dolls, play vehicles, kitchen equipment and gadgets, playhouse items, art and craft toys, building blocks, stuffed animals, and musical toys.
By Distribution Channel
Based on distribution channel, the global baby toys market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based sub-segment is further divided as supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.
Regional Analysis:
The Global Baby Toys Market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The North America baby toys market held the highest share of the global market in 2020. The growing demand for toys in children and the young population is punching the growth of the North American baby toys market.
Europe was the second-largest Global Baby Toys market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be a profitable region for manufacturers of baby toys owing to the growing organized retail sector in the region. This growth can be further ascribed to the rising demand for skill development baby toys among children in the region, which is anticipated to further support the growth of the Asia-Pacific baby toys market during the forecast period.
