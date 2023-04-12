Luxury Packaging Market increase in urbanization, Premium Beverage, Demand packed food and Development of the economy

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Surging desire for premium products among consumers along with the need for eye-catching protection is propelling the demand for luxury packaging.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Insights:
The Luxury Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 10.4 Billion in 2022. The Luxury Packaging market industry is projected to grow from USD 10.56 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.1 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).

The increasing demand for luxury packaging solutions in the cosmetics, healthcare, and consumer goods industries is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:
The global luxury packaging market has been segmented on the basis of material, product type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on material, the market has been segmented into paperboard, plastic, glass, metal, and others. The paperboard segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for paperboard packaging solutions in the cosmetics and healthcare industries.
Based on product type, the market has been segmented into bags, boxes, pouches, and others. The boxes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for luxury gift boxes in the consumer goods industry.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into cosmetics, healthcare, consumer goods, and others. The cosmetics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for luxury packaging solutions in the cosmetics industry.

Regional Analysis:
The global luxury packaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of luxury brands in the region. Moreover, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for luxury packaging solutions in the cosmetics and consumer goods industries. Moreover, the growing middle-class population in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Industry Trends:
The global luxury packaging market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Amcor plc, Crown Holdings, Inc., DS Smith plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, and WestRock Company.
The market is witnessing the entry of new players, owing to the increasing demand for luxury packaging solutions among consumers. Moreover, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Players:
Some of the key players operating in the global luxury packaging market include Amcor Limited (Australia), HH Deluxe Packaging (U.K.), Ekol Ofset (Turkey), DS Smith Plc (U.K.), Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd (U.S.), MW Creative Ltd (U.K.), Winter and Company AG (Switzerland), Lucas Luxury Packaging (Ireland), CLP Packaging Solutions Inc. (U.S.)


