Global Generic Drugs Market to Reach US$ 460.5 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 6.83%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Generic Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global generic drug market size reached US$ 343.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 460.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83% during 2023-2028.

Generic Drugs Market Overview:

Generic drugs are medications that are identical to brand-name drugs in terms of dosage, strength, administration, safety, efficacy, and intended use. They contain the same active ingredients, have the same dosage form, and route of administration, and provide the same therapeutic effects as their brand-name counterparts. They offer patients with more options and flexibility when it comes to medication choices. Additionally, they provide a cost-effective alternative to brand-name drugs and play a critical role in expanding access to healthcare. They are safe, effective, and meet the same high standards as brand-name drugs.

Global Generic Drugs Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of chronic medical disorders, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, is driving the global market. Moreover, continual technological advancements in manufacturing and packaging methods are making it easier and more cost-effective for generic drug producers to produce high-quality medications, which is creating a positive market outlook. Besides, the governments of several countries are promoting the use of generic drugs as a way to control healthcare costs and improve access to medications is providing a boost to the market. Apart from this, the low production cost of generic medicines and rising awareness among the masses are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rapid expansion of pharma companies and medical stores across the globe is further augmenting the market.

Top Generic Drugs Companies Worldwide :

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Fresenius SE & Co.

• Lupin Limited

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited

• Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Therapy Area:

• Central Nervous System

• Cardiovascular

• Dermatology

• Genitourinary/Hormonal

• Respiratory

• Rheumatology

• Diabetes

• Oncology

• Others

Breakup by Drug Delivery:

• Oral

• Injectables

• Dermal/Topical

• Inhalers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

