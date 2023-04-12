Mushroom Market Analysis, Price, Global Size & Share, Revenue, Sales Structure, Demand, Report 2023-28

Mushroom Market 2023-28

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mushroom Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global mushroom market price. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global mushroom market size reached US$ 63.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 90.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

Mushrooms are the fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting bodies of certain fungi that come in various shapes, sizes, and colors and belong to the kingdom Fungi. They consist of a stem, cap, and gills or pores that grow above the ground that do not contain chlorophyll or undergo photosynthesis. Mushrooms can grow in a variety of environments, from damp forests to grassy meadows to decomposing organic matter, and edible mushrooms are typically cultivated in controlled environments. Their meaty texture and umami flavor make them excellent meat substitutes in vegetarian and vegan dishes. Mushrooms are an excellent source of protein, fiber, vitamins B, C, D, and minerals. In addition to providing protection against free radicals, the antioxidants and immune-boosting properties of mushrooms also enhance immunity and prevent infection in the body. Mushrooms are consumed as food and used in a variety of culinary dishes, such as soups, stews, and salads and certain types of mushrooms are used in the production of antibiotics as well as traditional medicine.

Global Mushroom Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the escalating demand for plant-based protein among the masses. This can be attributed to the emerging trend of veganism resulting in a paradigm shift in consumer preferences toward plant-based protein sources. In line with this, the growing health-consciousness among individuals is resulting in a higher uptake of low-calorie, low-fat, and low-carbohydrate food, which, in turn, is fueling the market. Additionally, the rising consumption of natural and organic food is driving the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly farmed mushrooms. Also, the rapid urbanization leading to the scarcity of arable lands is resulting in a rising need for high-yield crops requiring ease of cultivation.

Moreover, the rise in popularity of gourmet cuisine and high-end dining experiences are leading to the growing usage of mushroom as a staple ingredient, which in turn is driving demand for exotic and specialty mushroom varieties. The market is further fueled by the continual technological advancements in mushroom cultivation techniques and the advent of numerous hybrid varieties. Apart from this, the increasing usage of a wide range of mushroom in the formulation of various pharmaceuticals and drugs is resulting in a higher product uptake across the pharmaceutical sector. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include considerable growth in the agriculture industry, rising demand for cost-effective meat substitutes, inflating disposable income levels and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the top companies in mushroom market being

Some of these key players include:

• Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

• Bonduelle Fresh Europe

• Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

• Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.

• Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

• OKECHAMP S.A.

• Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.

• The Mushroom Company

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Mushroom Type:

• Button Mushroom

• Shiitake Mushroom

• Oyster Mushroom

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Fresh Mushroom

• Canned Mushroom

• Dried Mushroom

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Grocery Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food Processing Industry

• Food Service Sector

• Direct Consumption

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

