Laptop Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Leading Players, Industry Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐋𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” The global laptop market size reached US$ 140 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 180.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

A laptop is a movable computer that is designed to be used on a person's lap or on a desk. It is a versatile device that is used for a wide range of tasks, including browsing the internet, word processing, multimedia editing, and gaming. Laptops typically come with a screen, keyboard, and touchpad, and are powered by a rechargeable battery. One of the key features of laptops is their portability as they are designed to be lightweight and easy to carry. They also have high-performance processors, high-resolution displays, and advanced graphics cards, thus making them capable of handling complex tasks. At present, laptops find extensive applications in numerous industries, such as education, healthcare, banking and finance, and entertainment.

Laptop Market Trends:

The increasing demand for portable computing devices represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of remote work culture and the increasing preference for digital learning are influencing the market growth. Moreover, the rising utilization of cloud computing is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The development of advanced processors and graphics cards and the integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are further contributing the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing consumer expenditure capacities, the widescale digitization across industries, and the easy product availability across both the offline and online retail channels, are creating a positive outlook across the globe.

Laptop Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

• Acer Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

• Lenovo Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation

• Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

• Razer Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Group Corporation

• Xiaomi Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Traditional Laptop

• 2-in-1 Laptop

Breakup by Screen Size:

• Up to 10.9″

• 11″ to 12.9″

• 13″ to 14.9″

• 15.0″ to 16.9″

• More than 17″

Breakup by Price:

• Upto USD 500

• USD 501 to USD 1000

• USD 1001 to USD 1500

• USD 1501 to USD 2000

• Above USD 2001

Breakup by End Use:

• Personal

• Business

• Gaming

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

