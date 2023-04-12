Commercial Seaweeds Market 2023-2028: Size, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis

Commercial Seaweeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The commercial seaweeds market is primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers who are incorporating seaweed in their daily diet.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Seaweeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global commercial seaweeds market size reached US$ 19.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.66% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Commercial seaweeds, also known as macroalgae, are marine plants and algae that are grown in lakes, oceans, and rivers. They are a rich source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibers and have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. They are widely available in brown, red, and green color and in power, flakes, and liquid form. They are utilized in the treatment of malignant tumors, leukemia, and breast cancer among individuals. As a result, they are employed in the cosmetics, food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-seaweeds-market/requestsample

Commercial Seaweeds Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for commercial seaweeds as a fertilizer in the effective cultivation of fruits and vegetables represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising demand for commercial seaweeds as they enhance microbiology, increase moisture-holding capacity, and boost soil structure, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for commercial seaweeds in cosmetic products, such as body lotions and creams, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing consumption of plant-based products among individuals due to the rising adoption of veganism around the world is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of commercial seaweeds to produce hydrocolloids, such as agar, alginate, and carrageenan, which are used to thicken aqueous solutions, is offering a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Competitive Landscape:

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.)

Biostadt India Limited

BrandT Consolidated Inc.

Cargill Incorporated

COMPO Expert GmbH

CP Kelco U.S. Inc (J.M. Huber Corporation)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gelymar S.A.

Indigrow Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Seasol International Pty. Ltd.

TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

Breakup by Product:

Brown Seaweeds

Red Seaweeds

Green Seaweeds

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

Breakup by Application:

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Human Consumption

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3336&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

Food Service Equipment Market Report: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/626009698/food-service-equipment-market-size-us-49-7-billion-by-2028-industry-report-2023-2028

Hemp-Based Food Market Report: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/621138483/hemp-based-foods-market-report-2023-2028-by-product-hemp-protein-powder-seed-oil-hemp-seeds

India Sports Nutrition Market Report: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/621137912/sports-nutrition-in-india-market-is-growing-at-a-cagr-of-8-1-during-2023-2028

On-the-go Healthy Snacks Market Report: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/621856143/on-the-go-healthy-snacks-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-145-0-billion-by-2028-imarc-group

Poultry Feed Demand in India Report: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/618339684/poultry-feed-demand-in-india-market-size-expected-to-reach-inr-1-124-billion-by-2028

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.