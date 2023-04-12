Commercial Seaweeds Market 2023-2028: Size, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis

There were 2,174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,428 in the last 365 days.
The commercial seaweeds market is primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers who are incorporating seaweed in their daily diet.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Seaweeds Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global commercial seaweeds market size reached US$ 19.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.66% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Industry Definition and Application:
Commercial seaweeds, also known as macroalgae, are marine plants and algae that are grown in lakes, oceans, and rivers. They are a rich source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibers and have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. They are widely available in brown, red, and green color and in power, flakes, and liquid form. They are utilized in the treatment of malignant tumors, leukemia, and breast cancer among individuals. As a result, they are employed in the cosmetics, food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries across the globe.
Commercial Seaweeds Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the increasing demand for commercial seaweeds as a fertilizer in the effective cultivation of fruits and vegetables represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rising demand for commercial seaweeds as they enhance microbiology, increase moisture-holding capacity, and boost soil structure, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for commercial seaweeds in cosmetic products, such as body lotions and creams, is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing consumption of plant-based products among individuals due to the rising adoption of veganism around the world is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of commercial seaweeds to produce hydrocolloids, such as agar, alginate, and carrageenan, which are used to thicken aqueous solutions, is offering a positive market outlook.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Competitive Landscape:
Acadian Seaplants Limited
Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.)
Biostadt India Limited
BrandT Consolidated Inc.
Cargill Incorporated
COMPO Expert GmbH
CP Kelco U.S. Inc (J.M. Huber Corporation)
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Gelymar S.A.
Indigrow Ltd.
Lonza Group AG
Seasol International Pty. Ltd.
TBK Manufacturing Corporation.
Breakup by Product:
Brown Seaweeds
Red Seaweeds
Green Seaweeds
Breakup by Form:
Liquid
Powdered
Flakes
Breakup by Application:
Agriculture
Animal Feed
Human Consumption
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)
Middle East and Africa
