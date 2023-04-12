IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Solar Inverter Market Is Expected to Surpass The Valuation Of USD 18.93 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 5.70%

The Solar Inverter Market is driven by a rapidly evolving renewable energy industry with a healthy CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights:

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Solar Inverter Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.70% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 18.93 billion by 2030.

The Global Solar Inverter Market refers to the market for electronic devices that convert the direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current that can be used to power homes and businesses. Solar inverters are essential components of any solar power system, as they help to optimize the performance of solar panels by converting the DC electricity they generate into AC electricity that can be used to power electrical appliances, lighting, and other devices. The driven by factors such as increasing demand for renewable energy sources, government support for solar power installations, and declining costs of solar panels and inverters.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impacts on the global solar inverter market. Initially, the pandemic caused disruptions in the supply chain of solar inverter components, as well as delays in solar power project installations and maintenance activities. However, the pandemic also led to an increased focus on renewable energy sources, as governments and businesses sought to reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices.

Solar Inverter Market Drivers:

1. Growing demand for renewable energy: With increasing concerns about climate change and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, there has been a growing demand for renewable energy sources like solar power. This has led to an increase in the installation of solar PV systems, which in turn has driven demand for solar inverters.
2. Government incentives and policies: Many governments around the world have introduced incentives and policies to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources, including solar power. These policies have included subsidies, tax credits, and feed-in tariffs, which have helped to make solar power more affordable and attractive for consumers.
3. Energy storage integration: The integration of energy storage with solar PV systems has become increasingly common, as consumers look to increase the reliability and flexibility of their renewable energy systems. This has driven demand for solar inverters that are capable of integrating with energy storage systems.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is currently the largest market for solar inverters, accounting for a significant share of the global solar inverter market. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for renewable energy sources, supportive government policies and incentives, and declining costs of solar panel installations.
Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are among the largest markets for solar inverters in the APAC region, with significant growth potential due to increasing solar power installations and favorable government policies promoting renewable energy.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Solar Inverter Market has been segmented into type and application.
• Based on the type, the market has been segmented into central inverter, micro inverter and string inverter.
• Based on the application, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial and utilities.

The Report Answers Following Questions:

1. What are the key drivers of this market growth?
2. What are the emerging trends that could impact the demand for this industry in the future?
3. How will market evolve over the next 5-10 years?
4. What strategies do you think companies should adopt to meet the demand and capitalize on market growth opportunities?
5. What will be the future growth rate of the market?
6. What is the current demand for this market?

Key Players:

• SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)
• Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)
• ABB Ltd (Switzerland)
• SunPower Corporation (US)
• Delta Electronics (Taiwan)
• SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (Israel)
• Sineng Electric Co. Ltd. (China)
• Power Electronics (Spain)
• Solectria Renewables LLC (US)

