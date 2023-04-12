Online Grocery Market Overview 2023-2028: Size, Share, Trends and Analysis

Online Grocery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Grocery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global online grocery market size reached US$ 420 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,160.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Online Grocery Industry Definition and Application:

Online grocery shopping is a convenient method of purchasing food and household necessities due to its convenience. Consumers can easily place orders through mobile applications or commerce-based websites and schedule home deliveries from local stores or third-party e-retailers. They can browse various products, place orders, and choose from multiple payment methods, including debit or credit cards, cash-on-delivery, and net banking, with flexible return and exchange policies. Since it allows 24/7 access and enhances the ease and convenience of shopping for a broad range of grocery products, online grocery shopping is gaining immense traction across the globe.

Online Grocery Market Trends and Drivers:

The global online grocery market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of online grocery shopping due to busy lifestyles and hectic working schedules. Moreover, the shifting consumer preferences toward hassle-free and smooth shopping experiences are positively influencing market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for convenient, time-saving, and cost-effective grocery solutions is another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the integration of voice ordering features with AI, big data, and IoT technologies in online grocery apps or websites has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of online grocery suppliers offering slotted or express delivery options is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including significant expansion in the e-commerce industry, rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, and rapid digitization, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Competitive Landscape:

Top 15 Online Grocery Companies Worldwide

Amazon.com Services LLC

Costco Wholesale Corporation

EDEKA ZENTRALE Stiftung & Co. KG

Fresh Direct, LLC

HappyFresh Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Cygnus Home Service, LLC

Shopfoodex Co Inc.

Tesco PLC

The Kroger Co.

Walmart Inc.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited

Product Type Insights:

Vegetables and Fruits

Dairy Products

Staples and Cooking Essentials

Snacks

Meat and Seafood

Others

Business Model Insights:

Pure Marketplace

Hybrid Marketplace

Others

Platform Insights:

Web-Based

App-Based

Purchase Type Insights:

One-Time

Subscription

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

