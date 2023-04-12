Seaweed Market Report, Price Structure, Size, Volume & Value Trends, Share, Demand, Forecast 2023-28

Seaweed Market 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global seaweed market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global seaweed market size reached US$ 7.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.64% during 2023-2028.

Seaweed belongs to macroscopic, multicellular, and marine algae species that grow in oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It is the food source for life in the ocean and is found in three colors, such as red, green, and brown. It is an enriched source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, fibers, iodine, calcium, sodium, magnesium, zinc, folate, and antioxidants that aid in providing several health benefits, including decreasing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and goiter and improving gut health. Its consumption enhances the nutritional value and increases tenderness and storage stability without altering the flavor of the food. As a result, it finds extensive application in food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, animal feed and additives, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Seaweed Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of seaweed among the masses. Along with this, the changing dietary patterns of individuals and the rising preference for a healthy lifestyle are providing a boost to the sales of seaweed across the globe. Moreover, the wide utilization of seaweed as a thickening agent in the textile industry and for enhancing yield, improving soil quality, and crop protection in the agriculture industry, are further contributing to the demand. Besides, numerous leading players are heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce seaweeds as preservatives and gums is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including the continuous developments in the e-commerce sector and the advent of online delivery models, are also influencing the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the top Seaweed Companies in the World 2023 being:

• Acadian Seaplants Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Irish Seaweeds

• Leili

• Mara Seaweeds

• Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Breakup by Environment:

• Aquaculture

• Wild Harvest

Breakup by Product:

• Red

• Brown

• Green

Breakup by Application:

• Processed Foods

• Direct Human Consumption

• Hydrocolloids

• Fertilizers

• Animal Feed Additives

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

