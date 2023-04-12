Volla Phone X23: The second generation of the rugged smartphone from Germany is here

Double security and unique simplicity: thanks to open source and artificial intelligence.
REMSCHEID, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than three years after the first Volla Phone, the young company Hallo Welt Systeme is launching the second generation of its rugged smartphone variant, the Volla Phone X23. The German-made open-source phone is available for pre-order now and is scheduled to ship in May.
The combination of an extremely military-grade rugged and waterproof design and Volla OS, the company's own Android operating system optimized for data protection, offers users double security.
Speech recognition in the form of trustworthy speech-to-text technology based on artificial intelligence consistently continues the novel operating concept of direct interaction. The Volla OS thus replaces the app paradigm of today's smartphones and simultaneously ensures maximum privacy by being independent of a cloud.
Intelligent springboard for all everyday functions
When a user locks the Volla Phone X23 with the ergonomic, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, all that is visible is a text field and a red dot: Volla OS's springboard. "With this, we want to keep the mind free for the things that are really important," founder Dr. Jörg Wurzer explains minimalism.
The red dot points to a menu that allows users to quickly and effortlessly call up central everyday functions and content, such as recent contacts and messages, with a single gesture. The text field, in turn, records inputs that the system interprets in real-time and offers a completion or suitable function. For example, the Volla OS recognizes whether a user enters a phone number, writes a text message to a friend, or wants to note down an appointment.
"It was obvious to enable voice input, which is completely in line with our guiding principle of freedom through simplicity and security," says Dr. Wurzer. Based on state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, this speech-to-text technology is executed exclusively locally without a cloud. This clearly sets the Volla OS apart from other voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Cortana.
Users can also get a clearly grouped overview of the installed apps. The most frequently used apps form a separate group to have quick access to everything important here as well.
Security mode and anonymous VPN for high security and data protection
Without Google apps and services, the Android operating system Volla OS promises high security and uncompromising privacy protection. A unique security mode lets users lockout Internet domains from data collectors and malware, and temporarily block apps. Conversely, domains for which access is allowed can be set for employees in companies or for children and teenagers. A log-free optional VPN of the partner Hide.me completes the security features.
Multifunctional light ring and an additional button for more convenience
The rear cam is framed by an LED ring that can be used in multiple ways: as an animated indicator for battery charging, as an indicator for calls or messages, or even as a stylish animated indicator when playing music. Users can also use the additional button on the side selectable features like voice input. Special functions are also conceivable for business use, which the manufacturer offers as part of an adapted Volla OS for business customers.
Open-source smartphone with Ubuntu Touch as alternative
The manufacturer is also preparing the Ubuntu Touch mobile Linux operating system for the Volla Phone X23 in cooperation with the German UBports Foundation. The alternative, which is also open source, offers users full control through a terminal app for far-reaching system control. With the multi-boot function of Volla OS, users can use Ubuntu Touch as a 2nd operating system.
Equipped for the future with powerful features
Like the young brand's elegant flagship model, the Volla Phone 22, the Volla Phone X23 has a 48-megapixel main camera plus an 8-megapixel macro and wide-angle camera. A Mediatek G99 8-core processor with up to 2.2 GHz was introduced last year, which easily delivers the power for all everyday functions. The device has 6 GB plus 128 GB internal storage and a triple slot for 2 SIM cards and one micro SD card.
