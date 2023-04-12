IBA Group Shortlisted for 2023 IT Europa Channel Awards
IT Europa shortlisted IBA Group as a finalist for the IT Europa Channel Awards in the category Cyber Security Managed Service of the Year
It was a fantastic year with a great number of entries, making it a challenging task to select the finalists from such an exceptional pool of submissions.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Europa shortlisted IBA Group as a finalist for IT Europa Channel Awards in the category Cyber Security Managed Service of the Year. For this year’s contest, IBA Group submitted a solution designed to conduct security coding training autonomously and on a regular basis. The embedded AI technology provides instantaneous support to users in terms of information security.
— Will Garside, IT Europa’s Editorial Director
The solution enabled the client to raise awareness of their developers about secure software development practices, to motivate employees to follow these practices, and to create a corporate environment conducive to security practices. It was the first IBA Group’s submission in the Cyber Security section of the IT Europa Channel Awards.
Will Garside, IT Europa’s Editorial Director, said: “It was a fantastic year with a great number of entries, making it a challenging task to select the finalists from such an exceptional pool of submissions.”
Highlighting the best of European software, information, and communication technologies, the IT Europa Channel Awards are designed to recognize and reward excellence in UK and European channels.
In 2023, the contest broke a new record with over 350 applications from 18 different countries across Europe, including multinational suppliers and innovative startups.
IT Europa will announce the winners of each category at the IT Europa Channel Awards Dinner in London on May 18, 2023.
About IT Europa Channel Awards
A leading pan-European contest for solution providers, managed service provides, vendors, and distributors, the IT Europa Channel Awards, formerly the European IT & Software Excellence Awards, reward excellence in software development among European IT and telecommunication solution providers.
The 2023 Awards are split into the following four groups.
• Solution Provider: for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and integrators, with attention given to the solutions they have developed
• Cyber Security: for providers that strive to support their partners in achieving cyber security
• Supplier & Distribution: for suppliers, highlighting those vendors, distributors, and service providers that strive to support their partners in achieving excellence
• Special Awards: for companies that have shown exceptional initiatives in corporate culture, channel marketing, and channel leadership.
IBA Group and IT Europa Channel Awards
IBA Group has been a contestant of the IT Europa Channel Awards (European IT & Software Excellence Awards) since 2008. The following is the list of the company’s awards throughout the contest history.
2020-2021: Enterprise (on-premises/hybrid) Solution of the Year
2019: Big Data, IoT or Analytics Solution of the Year ¬¬¬
2018: Software Innovation Solution of the Year
2017: Information & Document Management Solution of the Year
2015: Vertical Solution of the Year
2014: ERP/Supply Chain Management Solution of the Year
2012: Database Solution of the Year
2011: Relationship Management of the Year
About IT Europa
IT Europa is a leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com
About IBA Group
IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, and SAP solutions, as well as cloud, IoT, and RPA / ML / AI technologies. The IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
Irina Kiptkova
IBA Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube