Easter Bunny Visits Kyalami Community as they Celebrated Easter at Castle Kyalami

CASTLE KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday 9 April, over 250 local officials, religious and community leaders, community members, and many kids all gathered at the Church of Scientology ’s Castle Kyalami to celebrate an epic Easter Sunday.A heartwarming celebration that was filled with an Easter egg hunt, a braai, board games, bouncy houses, a visit from the Easter Bunny, and many other activities to celebrate the Easter Weekend observed throughout the world.While the celebrations were underway, the Easter Bunny made an appearance to surprise all the kids who all wanted to hug the fluffy bunny. “This was breathtaking. My kids really love coming to the Castle for these community events. They really loved the Easter Egg festivities and the surprise visit from the Easter Bunny. Thank you very much for making this Easter more special,” said a local neighbor of the Church of Scientology.The celebration held at the Castle Kyalami attracted many locals who were eager to participate in the famous Easter Egg hunt that accompanies the holiday and even catch a glimpse of the Easter Bunny.“We are all privileged to be playing our part in the community in honoring this religious event. As the Church, we saw it fit to bring the whole community together to celebrate Easter together properly after being unable to do so due to the recent pandemic.,” said Alice Meiring, Community Affairs for the Church.“Apart from being the Church of Scientology, Castle Kyalami is also a community center and home to the community so it’s only right that we celebrate together regardless of religion and support each other,” said Meiring.“My kids absolutely loved the Easter Egg hunt at a real-life Castle. I couldn’t have asked for a better Easter Celebration than here with my family and community,” said another community member.Meiring concluded by saying, “Today was very joyful for all of us. Our Founder L. Ron Hubbard was very passionate about community unity and taught us to always work together so we can really flourish and prosper”.

