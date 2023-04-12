Linerless Labels Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 4.70% During 2022 - 2030: MRFR
linerless labels market is a growing segment of the packaging industry that offers a more sustainable and efficient labeling solution.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:
Linerless Labels Market Size was valued at USD 2,418.9 million in 2021. The linerless labels industry is projected to grow from USD 2,532.59 million in 2022 to USD 3,492.94 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).
The major driving factor for the global linerless labels market is the growing demand for such labels in from the food & beverage sector. Other factors that contribute to the market growth include growing transportation and logistics sector, growing demand for consumer goods product along with flexible packaging industry, stringent government policies in the emerging economies due to increased awareness about food safety. However, the fluctuating price of raw materials can hinder the market growth.
The global linerless labels market can be segmented by application, composition, printing ink, printing technology, and lastly, region. The application-based segmentation segments this market into consumer durables, food & beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail, and others. Among these segments, food & beverage segment holds the largest market share due to added functionalities like preventing food spoilage, retaining the integrity of a product, and improve product attributes. These attributes include aroma, look, and taste.
Get sample report-https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1923
Based on composition, the market has been segmented into adhesives, face stock, and topcoat. On the basis of printing ink, the market has been segmented into hot melt-based inks, solvent-based inks, ultraviolet (UV)-curable inks, and water-based inks. The segmentation as per printing technology segments the market into digital printing, flexographic printing, lithography printing, offset printing, and others.
The regional segmentation of the global linerless labels market can segment the market into regional markets namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is the largest regional market, and during the forecast period, it is expected to witness the fastest growth. In this region, the market is growing due to high growth in the retail industry, the growing incidence of theft in the retail industry, growing industrial activities in the Asia Pacific region, increase in purchase power of the consumer, and changing the lifestyle of consumers. Major revenue contributors to the Asia Pacific market are China, India, Japan, and Thailand, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region. China has the largest share in the Asia Pacific market.
North America and Europe are other two important regional markets due to the high demand for packaged foods & beverages. The constant growth of the pharmaceutical industry also contributes to the market growth. In North America, USA is the biggest country-specific market, followed by Canada. Many key players in market are based in North America, especially in the USA. In Europe, the major country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries in Europe.
Ask for customization-https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/1923
List of the Key Companies in the Linerless Labels Market Includes
Coveris Holdings S.A. (US)
3M Company (US)
Avery Dennison Corporation (US)
Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria)
CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)
RR Donnelley & Sons Company (US)
Hub Labels (US)
Gipako (Europe)
Cenveo Corporation (US)
General Data Company Inc. (US)
Reflex Labels (UK)
Skanem AS (Norway), among other
Read full report-https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/linerless-labels-market-1923
Latest Industry News
At the NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show, Epson America Inc., a leading supplier of value-added Point of Sale (POS) solutions, made the announcement regarding the addition of three new branded MAXStick media solutions from MAXStick International, a leading provider of liner-free, repositionable thermal label products, to Epson's "tested" media list for its TM-L90 Plus liner-free compatible (LFC) thermal label printers. 14 JAN 2019 Omet is planning open new facility called Omet Drome with hybrid printing open house in Molteno, France. At the opening event, a presentation on digital printing and another presentation on linerless solutions are to be held. 2 JAN 2019
Get More Related Reports-
Medical Packaging market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-packaging-market-845
Blister Packaging Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blister-packaging-market-1181
Packaging Tapes Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/packaging-tapes-market-1406
Adhesive Tapes Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/adhesive-tapes-market-1718
Returnable Packaging Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/returnable-packaging-market-6893
Dispensing Pharmacy Packaging Machine Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dispensing-pharmacy-packaging-machine-market-9611
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 9595392885
email us here