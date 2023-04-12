UAE Pet Food Market to Reach US$ 137.4 Million by 2028 | CAGR of 5.98%

UAE Pet Food Market

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The UAE pet food market size reached US$ 96.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 137.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98% during 2023-2028.

UAE Pet Food Market Overview:

Pet food refers to a processed plant or animal extracts suitable for pet consumption. This type of food contains a balanced blend of nutrients that are essential for a pet’s health and well-being. It mainly consists of ingredients, such as fish, animal, fruit and vegetable derivatives, cereal and cereal by-products, fats and oils, vitamins and minerals, and other additives. Pet food offers several health benefits, including boosting immunity, maintaining a healthy weight, improving life expectancy, reducing the risk of skin ailments and allergies, and minimizing digestive disorders. There are several types of dog food available in the market, including dry kibble, wet canned food, and semi-moist food. Due to the rising humanization of pets, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for pet foods across the UAE.

UAE Pet Food Market Demand Analysis:

The growing adoption of pets due to the prevalence of family nuclearization is driving the market in UAE. Moreover, the changing perceptions of pet ownership and increasing awareness among pet owners about pet health have promoted the demand for nutrient-rich and energy-dense pet food products that are healthy and safe for consumption is impacting the market favorably. In response to this, several major companies are introducing products specific to the breed, age, and size of pets in smaller, disposable, single-serve containers in order to offer convenience to both the pets and owners, further impelling the demand. Along with this, several leading players are developing organic variants made using ingredients that are grown without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, hormones, or antibiotics, thus creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as the rising popularity of social media and penetration of e-commerce websites, are also influencing the market across UAE.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Pet Food Type:

• Dog Food

• Cat Food

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Dry Food

• Wet and Canned Food

• Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

• Animal Derivatives

• Plant Derivatives

• Cereal Derivatives

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the UAE pet food market and provides the profiles of the key players.

