Construction Aggregate Market Would Rise to USD 664.9 Billion With Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2030

Construction Aggregate Market

Construction Aggregate Market

construction aggregate market is a vital industry that provides various materials used in construction, such as crushed stone, gravel, and other materials.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023

According to MRFR analysis, the global Construction Aggregate Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 7.3% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 664.9 Billion by 2030.

The rising construction industry due to the increase in the number of residential and commercial units coming up augmented urbanization and industrialization, and a large number of projects related to roads, railways, and airports, are anticipated to drive the Construction Aggregate Market. Government investments, particularly in commercial and residential construction, are the main drivers for the growth of the Construction Aggregate Market The construction aggregates market was severely hindered during the lockdown period as construction activities were stopped for a brief period. However, the market rapidly recovered after the restrictions were raised.

Market Segmentation

The Global Construction Aggregate Market has been segmented into Type and Application

Based on Type, The Global Construction Aggregate Market has been segmented into Sand, Gravels, Crushed Stones, and others. Crushed stones are the most popular aggregates product, with the major market share. Crushed stone demand has expanded as the building industry has full-grown, particularly in emerging economies.

Based on Application, The Global Construction Aggregate Market has been segmented into Industrial, Residential, Infrastructure, and Commercial. Urbanization has led to the extension of the residential sector, especially in developing countries such as India and China. Thus, the residential segment is anticipated to dominate.

Key Players

Some of the key market players are CRH plc (Ireland), Cemex SAB de CV ADR (Mexico), CEPSA (Spain), Vulcan Materials Company (US), LSR Group (Russia), ROGERS GROUP INC. (US), HeidelbergCement AG (Germany), Adelaide Brighton Ltd (Australia), and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the market share of construction aggregate. The present construction industry in the area is to blame for this expansion. According to statistics provided by the IMF, the COVID-19 epidemic will probably have the least impact on the region's economy. In the imminent years, construction spending in the region is expected to upsurge, driving aggregate demand. This is owing to the region's rapid industrialization and urbanization, the comeback of foreign investment funds, and increasing disposable income levels.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in the market owing to the general economic slowdown and political unpredictability, such as Brexit, building activity growth has slowed in Europe during the preceding few years. Additionally, the stringent mining regulations inspire the use of sustainable construction aggregates in the region. These elements generate profitable chances for market participants to adopt new product developments and upsurge local production capacity.

