dmg events launches Saudi Water Expo to address the towering water demand in the Kingdom

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- dmg events, the leading international organizer of events in the Kingdom is launching the Saudi Water Expo, the largest exhibition in Saudi Arabia dedicated to water industry, in support of the Kingdom’s plans for $80 billion worth of water projects in line with the national water strategy under Vision 2030.
Running from 11 to 13 September 2023 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Saudi Water Expo will be co-located with the 2nd edition of the Saudi Infrastructure Expo, the country’s only trade event for the infrastructure industry, bringing together stakeholders from the water industry together for three days of business, learning and networking.
The event will host leading companies in the industry and showcase their products and services, providing attendees with an opportunity to see first-hand the latest in water supply solutions, water technology, drainage systems, sewage water technology, water treatment, desalination plants, soil protection, water management, recycling, and drilling technology.
“Saudi Arabia's relentless pursuit of water security has created a fertile ground for growth and innovation in the industry. The launch of the Saudi Water Expo in September 2023, as a one-of-its-kind show in the Kingdom and co-located with Saudi Infrastructure Expo, presents opportunities for local, regional and international companies to share new technologies, innovation and products & services,” said Matt Denton, President at dmg events.
Building on dmg events’ strong local presence with over 15 events in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Water Expo will be an enabler of business growth in the water sector. With a pipeline of mega and giga projects planned and under construction in the Kingdom, water has become critical for the country’s development prospects. The three-day event will open the door to public and private sector buyers to meet their specialist sourcing needs.
“The Kingdom is addressing the increasing water demand caused by economic diversification, population growth and urbanization, which is why the Saudi Water Expo will play a crucial role bringing together experts, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss the latest advancements, solutions and challenges in the water sector," added Denton.
The Saudi Water Expo will be headlined by key figures from the government and municipality along with members from trade associations, public utility providers and regulators. Also present at the show will be health and safety consultancies, Commercial & Industrial Water Users (C&I), Independent Water Producers (IWP), engineering and environmental consultancies, renewable energy companies, contractors and sub-contractors, facilities management providers as well as banking and legal entities.
Setting the benchmark for water-scarce nations globally, Saudi Arabia is championing the migration of new technology and skills across the country’s water ecosystem. One of the main objectives of the Saudi Water Expo is to provide a platform for experts to share their knowledge and insights and for companies to help address the water challenges facing the country. With per capita water consumption that is double the world average and four times higher than its own rate of renewal, Saudi Arabia’s environmental challenges are accelerating a government mandate to invest in water critical projects under Vision 2030.
Exhibitors at the Saudi Water Expo will be able to reach their target audience, enter a booming market to supply their solutions, network with decision makers with real purchasing power, increase awareness of their services and solutions as well as enhance their brand profile and position.
“With its vast potential for growth and development, the Saudi water market presents a wealth of opportunities for local and international companies to collaborate and drive innovation. We are excited to play a pivotal role in this endeavour and look forward to a successful event," Denton concluded.
