Olive Oil Market Analysis 2023-2028: Industry Price Trends, Top Manufacturers Share, Growth and Forecast Report

Olive Oil Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.07 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Olive Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the olive oil market. The global construction composites market size reached US$ 5.27 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.07 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2023-2028.

Olive Oil Market Outlook:

Olive oil is a liquid fat acquired from olives, a traditional Mediterranean basin crop. It is a common ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine and is widely recognized for its health benefits. It consists of monounsaturated fatty acids, which are considered to be a healthy type of fat. It is also rich in antioxidants, including polyphenols, which help to protect the body against oxidative damage. Olive oil is commonly used for cooking and baking, as well as for dressing salads and other dishes. It is also used in cosmetic and beauty products due to its moisturizing and antioxidant properties. There are several different types of olive oil, including extra-virgin, virgin, and refined olive oil.

Olive Oil Market Growth Factors:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing health awareness among consumers. In line with this, the growing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for natural and organic food products is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for premium-quality olive oil products is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the increasing demand for healthy and natural food products is propelling the market. Besides, the escalating demand for olive fruit oil across the food service and retail channels is strengthening the market. Additionally, the increasing interest in trying out exotic cuisines is leading to the rising popularity of Olea europaea fruit oil worldwide. This, in turn, is offering lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Artajo Oil

• Borges International Group

• S.L.U.

• California Olive Ranch Inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Colavita SpA

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.)

• Deoleo

• Domenico Manca S.p.a.

• EU Olive Oil Ltd.

• Gallo Worldwide

• Gruppo Salov

• Sovena Group

Type Insights:

• Virgin Olive Oil

• Refined Olive Oil

• Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• Olive Pomace Oil

• Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Application Insights:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

