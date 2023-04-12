Infusion Services Market - Massive Growth Ahead | ARJ Infusion Services, Accredo Health Group, BD

Infusion Services Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Infusion Services Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Infusion Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ARJ Infusion Services, Accredo Health Group, BD, Brightree, CareCentrix, Inc., CVS Health, ContinuumRx, Healix Infusion Therapy, Ivenix, Inc., MedicoRx , Managed Health Care Associates, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Option Care Health Inc., OptumRx, Inc., WellSky , PharMerica, Others
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Infusion Services market to witness a CAGR of 5.34% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by United States Infusion Services Market Breakdown by Application (Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Skilled Nursing Facility, Home Care) by Type (Antibiotics, Antimicrobial, Pain Management, Enteral Nutrition, Others) by Diseases (Diabetes, Cancer, Pain Related Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorder, Others) and by Geography (The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest). The Infusion Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 37.06 Million at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 116.39 Million.
Definition:
The infusion services market refers to the provision of specialized medical treatments, therapies, and medications through infusion, which is the delivery of fluids, drugs, or nutrition directly into a patient's bloodstream through a needle or catheter. Infusion services are typically administered in a hospital or clinic setting, but they can also be provided in a patient's home through home infusion services. Infusion services are used to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, infections, and gastrointestinal diseases, among others. The infusion services market includes a variety of products and services, including infusion pumps, IV solutions, catheters, and related accessories, as well as the healthcare providers and facilities that administer these treatments.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Infusion Services Market: Antibiotics, Antimicrobial, Pain Management, Enteral Nutrition, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Infusion Services Market: Hospital and Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Skilled Nursing Facility, Home Care
Market Trends:
Growing demand for home infusion services: Patients are increasingly seeking treatment options that allow them to receive care in the comfort of their own homes. This is particularly true for patients with chronic conditions that require ongoing infusion therapy.
Market Drivers:
Technological advancements: The infusion services market is experiencing significant technological advancements that are making it easier and more efficient to administer infusion therapy. This includes the development of new devices, software, and apps that make it easier to monitor patients remotely.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of healthcare facilities: The expansion of healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging markets, is creating new opportunities for infusion service providers. As healthcare facilities expand, the need for infusion therapy is also expected to grow.
