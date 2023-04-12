Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce Market to See Revolutionary Growth: FedEx, UPS, Purolator

Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce market to witness a CAGR of 7.44% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by United Kingdom Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce Market Breakdown by Type (Electronics, Clothing, Luxury, Health Products, Domestic Appliances) by Delivery (Deferred Delivery, Time-Definite Delivery, Same Day Delivery, Instant Delivery) by Business Model (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Consumer to Consumer (C2C), Consumer to Business (C2B), Business to Government (B2G)) and by Geography (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland). The Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce market size is estimated to increase by USD 4823.45 Million at a CAGR of 7.44% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 8968.82 Million.
Definition:
Last mile delivery in the e-commerce market refers to the final stage of the delivery process, where the purchased products are transported from the nearest transportation hub or warehouse to the customer's doorstep. It is the last leg of the supply chain that involves the delivery of products to the end-users, and it can often be the most critical and expensive part of the delivery process. Last mile delivery is essential in ensuring that the customer receives their products in a timely and efficient manner, which is crucial in providing a positive customer experience and maintaining customer satisfaction.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce Market: Electronics, Clothing, Luxury, Health Products, Domestic Appliances
Key Applications/end-users of Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce Market: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Consumer to Consumer (C2C), Consumer to Business (C2B), Business to Government (B2G)
Market Trends:
Same-day delivery: With increasing demand for instant gratification, same-day delivery has become a popular trend. Retailers are partnering with third-party logistics providers to offer faster last mile delivery to customers.
Market Drivers:
Increase in e-commerce sales: The rapid growth of e-commerce sales has led to an increase in demand for last mile delivery services.
Market Opportunities:
Last mile delivery startups: There is a growing opportunity for startups to enter the last mile delivery market and offer innovative solutions to retailers and customers.
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: FedEx, UPS, Purolator, Uber Eats, DPD Group, DHL, XPO Supply Chain, Gregory Distribution Holdings, Wincanton, Kuehne + Nagel, Hermes, Rajapack ltd., Clipper Logistics, Gophr
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Last Mile Delivery for E-Commerce for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
