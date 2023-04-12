Mobile Wallet Market 2023-2028: Segments, Development Factors, Future Projections and Business Statistics

Mobile Wallet Market

Mobile wallet is an online application and software program that aids individuals in making digital payments via the internet.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Mobile Wallet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on mobile wallet market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global mobile wallet market size reached US$ 142.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 387.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.43% during 2023-2028.

A mobile wallet is a wallet that allows to send and receive money using their mobile devices. It is used for various purposes, such as paying bills, purchasing goods and services online, and transferring money to friends and family. It is also used to store loyalty cards, gift cards, and other forms of digital currency. It uses secure encryption technology to protect users' financial information, and many offer additional security features such as biometric authentication. It is becoming increasingly popular as a convenient and secure way to manage and access money.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones. In line with this, the growing trend toward digital payments is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, key companies are continually developing new features and functionalities to enhance the user experience and expand the range of services offered. Apart from this, the convenience and security offered by mobile wallets are offering lucrative opportunities for the market players. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce sector is catalyzing the market. Besides, mobile wallet providers' attractive discounts and cashback are propelling the market. Additionally, the changing customer preferences toward digital payments are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Alipay com (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)

• American Express Company

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• Mastercard Incorporated

• Paypal Holdings Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Squareup Pte. Ltd.

• Visa Inc

Mobile Wallet Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Proximity

• Remote

Breakup by Application:

• Retail

• Hospitality and Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

