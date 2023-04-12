Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,657 in the last 365 days.

Filling Equipment Market to Reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 3.3% | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global filling equipment market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Filling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global filling equipment market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Filling equipment refers to the machines utilized for filling solid, semi-solid, and liquid products into enclosed pouches, cans, jars and bags. Vacuum, net weight, volumetric, rotary, piston, aseptic, and spray fillers are some of the commonly used types of filling equipment. They are usually available in manual, semi-automatic and automatic variants. Compared to the traditionally used manual filling methods, they offer enhanced reliability, consistency, control, user-friendly operating system and long-term usage. As a result, filling equipment finds extensive application across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical and food and beverage.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/filling-equipment-market/requestsample

Filling Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The global filling equipment market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The equipment is widely used for rapid and accurate filling with minimal errors. Various technological advancements, such as the adoption of factory automation and robotics to standardize processes and maintain the safety of the product,are favoring the market growth. Moreover, rising consumer preference towards convenient and travel-friendly food and beverage packs is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Sales Type:

New Machinery
Spare Parts

Breakup by Process Type:

Manual
Semi-Automatic
Automatic

Breakup by Product Type:

Solid
Semi-Solid
Liquid

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care
Chemical
Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4064&flag=C

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accutek Packaging Companies
Coesia S.p.A
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
JBT Corporation
KHS GmbH (Salzgitter AG)
Krones AG
Ronchi Mario S.p.A.
Scholle IPN
Syntegon Technology GmbH
Tetra Laval International S.A.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/offshore-mooring-systems-market-share-demand-growth-rate-abhay-rajput/

Artificial Insemination Market

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/cables-connectors-market-share-growth-rate-industry-forecast-rajput/

Mirror Coatings Market

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/organ-preservation-market-size-reach-us-2426-million-2022-2027-abhay/

Blood Culture Test Market

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/malware-analysis-market-size-reach-us-254-billion-2022-2027-rajput/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Filling Equipment Market to Reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 3.3% | IMARC Group

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more