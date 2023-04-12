Filling Equipment Market to Reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 3.3% | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global filling equipment market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Filling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global filling equipment market size reached US$ 18.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Filling equipment refers to the machines utilized for filling solid, semi-solid, and liquid products into enclosed pouches, cans, jars and bags. Vacuum, net weight, volumetric, rotary, piston, aseptic, and spray fillers are some of the commonly used types of filling equipment. They are usually available in manual, semi-automatic and automatic variants. Compared to the traditionally used manual filling methods, they offer enhanced reliability, consistency, control, user-friendly operating system and long-term usage. As a result, filling equipment finds extensive application across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical and food and beverage.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/filling-equipment-market/requestsample

Filling Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The global filling equipment market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The equipment is widely used for rapid and accurate filling with minimal errors. Various technological advancements, such as the adoption of factory automation and robotics to standardize processes and maintain the safety of the product,are favoring the market growth. Moreover, rising consumer preference towards convenient and travel-friendly food and beverage packs is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Sales Type:

New Machinery

Spare Parts

Breakup by Process Type:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Breakup by Product Type:

Solid

Semi-Solid

Liquid

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Chemical

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4064&flag=C

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accutek Packaging Companies

Coesia S.p.A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT Corporation

KHS GmbH (Salzgitter AG)

Krones AG

Ronchi Mario S.p.A.

Scholle IPN

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Tetra Laval International S.A.

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/offshore-mooring-systems-market-share-demand-growth-rate-abhay-rajput/

Artificial Insemination Market

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/cables-connectors-market-share-growth-rate-industry-forecast-rajput/

Mirror Coatings Market

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/organ-preservation-market-size-reach-us-2426-million-2022-2027-abhay/

Blood Culture Test Market

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/malware-analysis-market-size-reach-us-254-billion-2022-2027-rajput/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.