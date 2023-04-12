Seed Treatment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 8.1% | IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global seed treatment market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Seed Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global seed treatment market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Seed treatment is the process of applying sterilization techniques for disinfecting seeds by killing pathogenic organisms and storing insects. It comprises the application of herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, as well as drying and soaking the seeds in nutrient solutions. It assists in coating seeds with various inert substances, such as chalk, lime, and talcum, to increase their size and weight. It also aids in preventing multiple seed-borne diseases and pest attacks, reviving dormant seeds, enhancing drought tolerance, increasing the germination speed of sources, and making them resilient to extreme temperature conditions.

Apart from this, it helps overcome diseases and provides protection tocrops by using various biological substances, such as fungi, bacteria, and algae. Seed treatment boosts the fortification of grains by increasing the durability of seedlings and making them tolerant to unfavorable soil environments. It enhances root and shoot growth, increases plant density and field productivity, and reduces the requirement for chemical application. It also improves the quality of soil for replanting crops by keeping it free from spores and nematodes. Furthermore, as it is eco-friendly,non-toxic, and an effective processfor maintaining seed qualities ofvarious crops, such as rice, barley, wheat, brinjal, sugarcane, tomato, coriander, brinjal, and potato, the demand for seed treatment is growing worldwide.

Seed Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising need for food security due to the increasing population around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. In addition, the growing demand for seed coatings to retain the quality of seeds of various crops and ornamental plants is offering a favorable market outlook. Besides this, there is a rise in the adoption of biological seed treatment methods for organic farming due to the increasing health awareness among people across the globe. This, along with the growing utilization of biodegradable seed treatment solutions to reduce chemical residue in agricultural products, is positively influencing the market.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of seed treatment solutions to withstand harsh environmental conditions is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for low-cost, easy-to-use, and dry crop protection solutions among farmers across the globe is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce various sustainable seed treatment methods. They are also focusing on enhancing the manufacturing process and distribution networks worldwide, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Chemical Seed Treatment

Non-Chemical Seed treatment

Breakup by Application Technique:

Seed Coating

Seed Dressing

Seed Pelleting

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Corn/Maize

Soybean

Wheat

Rice

Cotton

Others

Breakup by Function:

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

DOW Agrosciences

Dupont

Nufarm

FMC

Arysta Lifescience

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Incotec

Germains

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

