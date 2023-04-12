Mondial and Cumulus to Enhance Global Financial Reporting for Manufacturers

Submit Release
— Mark Richardson
UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondial Software and Cumulus Consulting today announced a new partnership to accelerate enhanced financial reporting for the manufacturing sector, including users of the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform from Rockwell Automation, which Cumulus has been a specialist in for many years.

The two businesses will work together to support Mondial’s global financial reporting and compliance software platform, primarily for enterprise companies with distributed operations, who need a single system for management, group, and statutory financial reporting.

“Mondial’s product offers great value for any manufacturer”, said David Chidsey, President and Managing Partner of Cumulus. “Especially for businesses operating multiple entities or in multiple countries who need consolidated financials as well as local statutory financial reports. Whether they use a single solution like Plex across their entire enterprise, or have a mixture of ERP systems, Mondial eliminates much of the manual effort these companies usually face”.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Cumulus”, said Mondial’s CEO Mark Richardson. “We already support a range of Plex customers, and the value of partnering with a well-respected firm that understands the dynamics of the market cannot be overstated. Cumulus has deep domain expertise in ERP, manufacturing, and providing training, implementation, and project management services. We see this relationship as offering a winning combination.”

About Mondial Software
Mondial Software is a global provider of cloud-based tools for multi-ERP financial reporting and consolidations. Founded by a team of experienced accounting professionals whose career tenures include work across the global ERP software sector, Mondial serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.mondialsoftware.com.

About Cumulus Consulting
Cumulus was founded with a vision of fundamentally improving the way companies use innovative technology to develop mission-critical business applications. With deep roots in manufacturing, technology, and cloud ERP & MES systems, Cumulus has been successfully helping clients with digital transformations for over a decade, growing by at least 50% annually. For more information, visit http://www.cumulus-erp.com.

Mark Richardson
Mondial
+1 888-248-1071
