Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size To Hit US$ 2.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 8.3%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global portable oxygen concentrators market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, “Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global portable oxygen concentrators market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) are medical devices designed to deliver oxygen therapy to individuals with low oxygen levels in their blood. They are equipped with various delivery modes, such as pulse or on-demand and continuous flow, to ensure efficient oxygen delivery. They depend on either an electrical source or a portable battery to function and extract oxygen from the atmosphere to produce concentrated medical-grade gas. They are compact, lightweight, and easily portable. In addition, they can help achieve improved sleep, increased mental alertness, and enhanced stamina by providing a steady supply of oxygen. As a result, POCs are gaining immense traction among individuals with breathing disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of respiratory disorders, including pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer, and pneumonia, among individuals across the globe. In addition, the growing geriatric population susceptible to these ailments, and increasing awareness regarding advanced care methods is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in POCs, such as improved battery life and miniaturized membrane technology, represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the recent onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has also accelerated the demand for POCs. Along with this, the surging needs for high-quality oxygen due to the increasing environmental pollution caused by carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating product demand among travelers and mountaineers who require oxygen in places with inadequate oxygen levels is creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

Breakup by Application:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Sleep Apnea

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

The Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Caire Inc. (NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd)

Chart Industries Inc.

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Limited (Drive International LLC)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nidek Medical India Pvt Ltd

O2 Concepts LLC

Precision Medical Inc. (BioHorizons Inc.)

Resmed Inc.

Teijin Limited.

