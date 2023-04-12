Automotive Infotainment Market Size To Hit US$ 29.4 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 8.35%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global automotive infotainment market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2022.

UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Automotive Infotainment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global automotive infotainment market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Automotive infotainment systems are in-vehicle devices designed to provide entertainment and information to drivers and passengers on the road. They are usually equipped with various control elements, including button panels, audio/visual A/V interfaces, touchscreen displays, and voice commands, which prioritize the safety of passengers while staying connected on the road. In addition, they offer advanced features such as climate control, vehicle voice control, navigational services, parking assistance, two-way communication tools, and security services to improve the driving experience and operational efficiency in commercial and passenger vehicles across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-infotainment-market/requestsample

Automotive Infotainment Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for smart vehicles with integrated infotainment solutions. In addition, the increasing sales of passenger vehicles due to rapid urbanization, increasing consumer expenditure capacities, easy financing options available, and improving road networks are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the integration of augmented reality (AR) real-time data collection and the internet of things (IoT) to improve the functionality of infotainment systems and enhance the comfort and safety of drivers represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the incorporation of automotive infotainment systems such as in-car Wi-Fi, voice recognition, and driver assistance to improve the overall vehicle efficiency is positively influencing the market growth. Along with this, the increasing internet penetration, extensive use of smartphones and the emergence of the fifth-generation (5G) network that boosts the speed of real-time data collection and accuracy of communication units are accelerating the demand for automotive infotainment systems. Furthermore, the widespread product adoption in commercial vehicles with navigation and vehicle control units to reduce response time during emergencies and road accidents is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AISIN SEIKI CO (ASEKY)

CONTINENTAL AG O.N. (CON.DE)

CLARION CO. LTD (XCN.F)

DENSO Corporation (DNZOY)

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Harman International Industries Inc (NYSE: HAR ) (Samsung Electronics) Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2212&flag=C

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Technology, and Region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Navigation Unit

Display Audio

Audio

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Operating System:

QNX

LINUX

Microsoft

Others

Breakup by Installation Type:

In-Dash Infotainment

Rear Seat Infotainment

Breakup by Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Technology:

Integrated

Embedded

Tethered

Breakup by Connectivity:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

3G

4G

5G

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/electric-boat-ship-market-size-reach-us-116-billion-2023-2028-rajput/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/rear-spoiler-market-size-reach-us-72-billion-2022-2027-abhay-rajput/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/lpg-tanker-market-2022-industry-trends-scope-growth-forecast-rajput/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/autonomous-vehicle-market-size-hit-us-2973-billion-2027-abhay-rajput/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/thermal-spray-coating-market-size-reach-us-126-billion-abhay-rajput/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/version-control-systems-market-report-2022-27-size-share-abhay-rajput/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/acidity-regulators-market-size-reach-us-84-billion-2022-2027-rajput/

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.