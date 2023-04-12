Global Self-Injections Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Self-Injections Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Self-Injections Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the self-injections market. As per TBRC’s self-injections market forecast, the self-injections market size is expected to reach $117.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.01%.
The growing number of diabetic patients is expected to propel the growth of the self-injections industry going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest self-injections industry share. Major players in the self-injections industry include Antares Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Credence MedSystems Inc., Dali Medical Devices Ltd.
Self-Injections Market Segments
1) By Type: Devices, Formulations
2) By Route Of Administration: Skin, Circulatory or Musculoskeletal, Organs, Central Nervous System
3) By Dosage: Single Dose, Multi Dose
4) By Application: Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Orphan Diseases, Pain Management, Respiratory Therapy, Other Applications
5) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Clinics, Chemist, Online Pharmacies
Self-injection refers to a device used for the act of injecting oneself. Self-injections enable patients and users to administer medicines and drugs that need to be injected into them by themselves without the need for a physician or a medical professional.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Self-Injections Market Trends
4. Self-Injections Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Self-Injections Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
