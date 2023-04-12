Cod Liver Oil Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 6.5% During 2023-2028

Cod Liver Oil Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 125.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, April 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study by the IMARC Group's, titled "Cod Liver Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the cod liver oil market. The global cod liver oil market size reached US$ 84.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 125.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

Cod Liver Oil Market Outlook:

Cod liver oil is a nutrient-rich oil extracted from the liver of codfish. It is a popular supplement that has been used for centuries due to its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and D, and other important nutrients. Omega-3 fatty acid is essential fatty acids that the human body cannot produce on its own and must be obtained through the diet. It is required for maintaining heart health, reducing inflammation, and improving brain function. Vitamins A and D are essential nutrients that are important in maintaining overall health, such as vision, immune function, skin health, bone health, and immune function. Additionally, it is available in liquid or capsule form and can be taken as a dietary supplement.

Cod Liver Oil Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness among consumers majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing demand for cod liver oil due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, as it is known to be effective in treating several medical conditions. Along with this, the escalating demand for omega-3 supplements, which can help to improve brain function, is also significantly supporting the market. In addition, the increasing number of government initiatives to promote the use of sustainably-sourced cod liver oil products are contributing to the demand. Moreover, the introduction of flavored cod liver oil, such as lemon and green apple is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rising consumer spending power and the wide availability of products through e-commerce platforms.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Carlson Laboratories Inc

• Country Life LLC (Kikkoman Corporation)

• LYSI hf.

• Mason Vitamins

• Natures Aid Ltd. (Thornton & Ross Ltd)

• Nordic Naturals Inc.

• Norwegian Fish Oil AS

• NOW Foods

• OLVEA Fish Oils (Groupe OLVEA)

• Orkla ASA

• Solgar Inc. (Nestle S.A.)

• WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Form Insights:

• Capsules

• Liquid

• Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Supermarket and Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• Drug Store

• Online

• Others

End Use Insights:

• Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

